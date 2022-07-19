Beatles Get Back--What's Up With this Blu ray Set?
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Posts: 3,256
Likes: 0
Received 134 Likes on 91 Posts
Beatles Get Back--What's Up With this Blu ray Set?
Amazon was selling this set for an outrageous $100 a few days ago and one can get it at Best Buy for like $35. There are other links that say it is unavailable at all. Are there multiple editions of the Blu ray of this with some more valuable than others? Is this a limited edition release? What's going on with this thing?
Last edited by PatD; 07-19-22 at 05:25 PM.
#3
Premium Member
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 22,374
Received 321 Likes on 224 Posts
Re: Beatles Get Back--What's Up With this Blu ray Set?
I know it had been delayed for a while until last week due to a recall in February. And the Amazon listing is from 3rd party sellers, so perhaps Amazon doesn't have it yet for some reason?
Did some get out into the wild from that February date maybe?
Did some get out into the wild from that February date maybe?
#4
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 61,911
Received 3,118 Likes on 2,077 Posts
Re: Beatles Get Back--What's Up With this Blu ray Set?
I got a copy from Best Buy like 10 days ago. It's a pretty nice set, albeit bare-bones.
#5
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: The Phantom Zone
Posts: 25,591
Received 480 Likes on 413 Posts
Re: Beatles Get Back--What's Up With this Blu ray Set?
Amazon is having real stocking issues on a variety of newer Blu-rays. You mostly notice it with releases done outside the major Hollywood studios. Anime, music, documentaries - Amazon just doesn't bother stocking enough inventory for them. It can take weeks/months for Amazon themselves to finally carry them.
I don't think Amazon cares that much they aren't stocking everything anymore.
I don't think Amazon cares that much they aren't stocking everything anymore.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off