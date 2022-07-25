LIGHTYEAR: Physical Media - September 13, 2022 / Digital - August 3, 2022
Audio Commentary
https://collider.com/lightyear-4k-ul...-release-date/
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/lightye...?skuId=6514191
- Lightyear Filmmaker Commentary Join director Angus MacLane, writer Jason Headley, and director of photography Jeremy Lasky as they provide insight into the making of this remarkable animated feature while you watch it.
- Building the World of Lightyear Visits to the Johnson Space Center in Houston and a very familiar cinematic archive gave the filmmakers inspiration as they embarked on the exciting journey of creating Lightyears breathtaking production design.
- The Zap Patrol Meet the actors who gave voice to Izzy, Mo and Darby, the untrained, unprepared rangers who join Buzz on the adventure of a lifetime. While the misfits may not seem ideal for the mission, their unlikely friendship helps see them through challenging times.
- Toyetic Learn why Lightyear is one of the most toyetic films ever. Join director Angus MacLane and others on the meticulous, fun process of creating toy models for spaceships and other production elements that led to the films richly textured animation.
- Deleted Scenes Introduction Director Angus MacLane introduces six scenes that are all drawn, set to music, timed and voiced, but are not included in the final version of this amazing film which took five and a half years to make!
- The Dump In one of LIGHTYEARs original opening scenes, we explore Proxima B, with its carnivorous plants, sulfur pits, weird bugs, hot climate, and lack of coffee! A familiar Space Ranger volunteers to risk all in an effort to return to Earth.
- Polly Buzz relives childhood memories when he visits an aeronautic museum in which his father is memorialized. There, he finds Polly, his dads robot companion bird, who possesses a very revealing recorded message meant for Buzz!
- Meet Izzy After young Izzy and her family (including her brother Maurice) move in next door to Buzz, the adorable, talkative girl bursts into Buzzs home, warms up to Sox, and asks Buzz a lot of questions.
- Up in the Lair After his spacecraft crash-lands and he winds up in the bunker of fledgling Space Rangers, Buzz is introduced to cheesy snacks and a character whose role was cut due to time. He also receives shocking information about his father.
- Tilted Ship Star Command Space Rangers of the 56th Airborne Alpha Quadrant meet Buzz and the Space Ranger students. Buzz is given a truth serum so hell expose whatever he knows about his fathers connection to the aliens who have taken over Proxima B.
- Fathership Buzz wakes up in what he thinks is his childhood home, where he meets his father, who was a time travel pilot, just as he is. But it turns out hes on the mothership of the aliens who are destroying Proxima B and hope to vanquish Buzz as well!
Re: LIGHTYEAR: Physical Media - September 13, 2022 / Digital - August 3, 2022
