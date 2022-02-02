View Poll Results: HD or 4K Streaming
Blu Ray Disc
1
50.00%
4K Streaming
1
50.00%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll
HD Physical or 4K Streaming?
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
HD Physical or 4K Streaming?
Pretty self explanatory, but this is where we are with a lot of titles. Price being equal, which do you choose and why?
#2
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Re: HD Physical or 4K Streaming?
I've gone both ways on this, but now that I've decided on a more rigid option for shelving, I can see that impacting my preferences.
It'd probably be pretty rare for me to pay full price for a movie digitally, but I can absolutely see myself preferring a UHD rental over a full-price Blu-ray purchase. I've definitely passed up buying movies on Blu-ray (Underwater, for instance) when there's a UHD version available digitally.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Re: HD Physical or 4K Streaming?
My wife lives for streaming, so most discs I buy are for me.
