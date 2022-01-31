4k? Wow me!

So, been thinking of taking the plunge into 4k with the purchase of 4k versions of films recently despite not yet having the equipment (the 4ks come with regular blus for enjoyment at the moment).

However, looking at some reviews, a lot of them seem to say something to the extent of:"While better than bluray, it's not leaps and bounds better looking" or "Provides a marginal upgrade" etc.



Soooooo, what's the big deal here? Is it really that much of a jump that, say, DVD to Blu was, to merit not only in this instance a new player but a new tv.



As mentioned in the lament for physical media thread, I am not streaming things and tend to purchase the movies I enjoy and want to enjoy again. So, my logical mind says might as well purchase them at the current best quality out there when it comes with a disc you can play in the meanwhile. Seems it's about $8 more for a 4k disc (at least the three I just ordered were: Ghostbusters Afterlife, The Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home)



So, to the 4k hardcores, what turned you?

To those still on the fence about a full on 4k upgrade like I am, what is causing you to stay put?