The Matrix Resurrections - -4K, BD, DVD -- March 8, 2022
https://www.comingsoon.net/movies/ne...AuHVJzmJCH-vM8
Warner Bros. has announced that The Matrix Resurrections will arrive on Digital on January 25, with the film releasing on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD beginning March 8, 2022, from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The film will be available on Premium Digital for $29.99 and for a 48-hour rental via PVOD for $24.99.
The film is directed by Lana Wachowski from a screenplay by Wachowski, David Mitchell, and Aleksander Hemon, based on characters created by The Wachowskis, and stars Keanu Reeves (The Matrix franchise, the John Wick franchise) and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix franchise, Jessica Jones).
Special Features and Technical Specs:
- DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
- No One Can Be Told What The Matrix Is
- Resurrecting The Matrix
- Neo x Trinity: Return to the Matrix
- Allies + Adversaries: The Matrix Remixed
- Matrix for Life
- The Matrix Reactions
- Echo Opening
- Deus Ex Machina
- Welcome to IØ
- Bullet Time Redux
- Morpheus vs Neo
- Exiles Fight
- Neo vs Smith
- The San Fran Chase
- The San Fran Jump
- Optional subtitles:
- 4K Blu-ray: Canadian French, Danish, English SDH, Finnish, German, Italian, Latin Spanish, Norwegian, Parisian French, Swedish
- Blu-ray: Brazilian Portugese, Canadian French, English, Greek, Korean, Latin Spanish, Parisian French
