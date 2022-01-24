The Matrix Resurrections - -4K, BD, DVD -- March 8, 2022

Quote:

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

No One Can Be Told What The Matrix Is

Resurrecting The Matrix

Neo x Trinity: Return to the Matrix

Allies + Adversaries: The Matrix Remixed

Matrix for Life

The Matrix Reactions Echo Opening Deus Ex Machina Welcome to IØ Bullet Time Redux Morpheus vs Neo Exiles Fight Neo vs Smith The San Fran Chase The San Fran Jump

Optional subtitles: 4K Blu-ray: Canadian French, Danish, English SDH, Finnish, German, Italian, Latin Spanish, Norwegian, Parisian French, Swedish Blu-ray: Brazilian Portugese, Canadian French, English, Greek, Korean, Latin Spanish, Parisian French



Warner Bros. has announced thatwill arrive on Digital on January 25, with the film releasing on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD beginning March 8, 2022, from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The film will be available on Premium Digital for $29.99 and for a 48-hour rental via PVOD for $24.99.The film is directed by Lana Wachowski from a screenplay by Wachowski, David Mitchell, and Aleksander Hemon, based on characters created by The Wachowskis, and stars Keanu Reeves (Thefranchise, thefranchise) and Carrie-Anne Moss (Thefranchise,).