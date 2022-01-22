DVD Talk Forum

01-22-22, 11:50 AM
Flintstones replacement disc
Hi all,
Just wondering if anybody who purchased the Flintstones Complete Series and wrote for a replacement disc (there's an episode on Disc 1 missing sound effects and music) received it. I wrote (and received a reply) about two months back and still zip.
