Eternals - February 15, 2022

HD Talk

Eternals - February 15, 2022

   
12-20-21, 03:30 PM
Senior Member
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Eternals - February 15, 2022
Eternals arrives on Blu-ray on February 15, 2022:

ETERNALS Blu-ray Release Date Revealed Along With Special Features And Deleted Scene Descriptions
12-20-21, 03:34 PM
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 57,980
Re: Eternals - February 15, 2022
Best Buy Exclusive Steelbook

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/eternal...?skuId=6487922
12-20-21, 04:07 PM
Premium Member
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: In my Breakfast Nook looking at Why So Blu
Posts: 16,865
Re: Eternals - February 15, 2022
And January on D+? So I wonder when it will be available on digital as a Theater At Home offering?
