THE SUICIDE SQUAD: 4K, Blu-ray and DVD - October 26, 2021

HD Talk

THE SUICIDE SQUAD: 4K, Blu-ray and DVD - October 26, 2021

   
09-08-21, 10:53 PM
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
THE SUICIDE SQUAD: 4K, Blu-ray and DVD - October 26, 2021


  • Gag Reel
  • Gotta Love the Squad
  • The Way of The Gunn
  • It's a Suicide Mission Scene Breakdown
  • My Guns Bigger Than Yours Scene Breakdown
  • Harley's Great Escape Scene Breakdown
  • The Fall of Jotunheim Scene Breakdown
  • Starro: It's a Freakin Kaiju!
  • Bringing King Shark To Life
  • War Movie Retro Trailer
  • Horror Movie Retro Trailer
  • Buddy-Cop Retro Trailer
  • Directors Commentary by Director/Writer James Gunn
  • Deleted & Extended Scenes

