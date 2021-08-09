THE SUICIDE SQUAD: 4K, Blu-ray and DVD - October 26, 2021
THE SUICIDE SQUAD: 4K, Blu-ray and DVD - October 26, 2021
- Gag Reel
- Gotta Love the Squad
- The Way of The Gunn
- It's a Suicide Mission Scene Breakdown
- My Guns Bigger Than Yours Scene Breakdown
- Harley's Great Escape Scene Breakdown
- The Fall of Jotunheim Scene Breakdown
- Starro: It's a Freakin Kaiju!
- Bringing King Shark To Life
- War Movie Retro Trailer
- Horror Movie Retro Trailer
- Buddy-Cop Retro Trailer
- Directors Commentary by Director/Writer James Gunn
- Deleted & Extended Scenes
