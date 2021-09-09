The Incredible Hulk: The Complete Series - 10/26/21

Quote:

DON't MAKE ME ANGRY. YOU WOULDN't LIKE ME WHEN I'm ANGRY. Watch this warning become a mantra for mild-mannered research scientist David Banner (Bill Bixby) in The Incredible Hulk: The Complete Series! Based on the iconic Marvel comic book character, this groundbreaking TV series chronicles David's quest to find the cure for his transformations into the terrifying and enraged Hulk (Lou Ferrigno). Including all 5 seasons plus in-depth bonus features, this unforgettable series has become a fan favorite that stands the test of time!