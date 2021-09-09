DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

The Incredible Hulk: The Complete Series - 10/26/21

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

The Incredible Hulk: The Complete Series - 10/26/21

   
Old 09-09-21, 10:41 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
 
Adam Tyner's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 24,446
Received 566 Likes on 380 Posts
The Incredible Hulk: The Complete Series - 10/26/21
And directly from Universal too!

DON't MAKE ME ANGRY. YOU WOULDN't LIKE ME WHEN I'm ANGRY. Watch this warning become a mantra for mild-mannered research scientist David Banner (Bill Bixby) in The Incredible Hulk: The Complete Series! Based on the iconic Marvel comic book character, this groundbreaking TV series chronicles David's quest to find the cure for his transformations into the terrifying and enraged Hulk (Lou Ferrigno). Including all 5 seasons plus in-depth bonus features, this unforgettable series has become a fan favorite that stands the test of time!
Theres cover art at the above link too, but Im too lazy to futz with my phone to upload it right now.
Adam Tyner is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.