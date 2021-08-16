DVD Talk Forum

chapter titles /scene selections on blu-rays

   
chapter titles /scene selections on blu-rays
I noticed in my Blu-ray cases the paper inserts do not list the title/chapter /Scene selections as fully named like the DVD paper inserts used to.
No not under special features Deleted Scenes.

First a paper insert including the Chapter titles. Who wrote these chapter titles anyway? the home video division?
As an example "Say Anything" (1989) dir. Cameron Crowe
[QUOTE[b]]Scene Index
1. Main Titles [1:41]
2. Graduation [9:21]
3. Kick Boxing [2:05]
4. Good News [2:46]
5. A Date [7:17]
6. A Songwriter [7:22]
7. The Keymaster [6:09]
8. Lloyd Is Doomed [5:48]
9. The I.R.S. [2:09][/QUOTE]
9 out of the 20 Scene Selections

2nd
Chapter Thumbnail Menus are usually used to navigate to the scene. Some Blu-rays it is just a scroll bar like on "The Martian" Blu-ray.
Yes I understand with more movies being streamed on-demand that less people use Chapter Thumbnail Menus at all.

Have others noticed a lack of a paper insert including the Chapter titles included with the Blu-ray package? Do you also miss it?
Are there any that definitely include it on paper?
The Criterion Collection for the DVD of "Armeggedon" (1998) dir. Michael Bay did. I don't own any Criterion Collection blu-rays. Anyone can look?
Re: chapter titles /scene selections on blu-rays
Wouldn't the paper insert just repeat what's on the disc menu?
