chapter titles /scene selections on blu-rays

I noticed in my Blu-ray cases the paper inserts do not list the title/chapter /Scene selections as fully named like the DVD paper inserts used to.

No not under special features Deleted Scenes.



First a paper insert including the Chapter titles. Who wrote these chapter titles anyway? the home video division?

As an example "Say Anything" (1989) dir. Cameron Crowe

[QUOTE[b]]Scene Index

1. Main Titles [1:41]

2. Graduation [9:21]

3. Kick Boxing [2:05]

4. Good News [2:46]

5. A Date [7:17]

6. A Songwriter [7:22]

7. The Keymaster [6:09]

8. Lloyd Is Doomed [5:48]

9. The I.R.S. [2:09][/QUOTE]

9 out of the 20 Scene Selections



2nd

Chapter Thumbnail Menus are usually used to navigate to the scene. Some Blu-rays it is just a scroll bar like on "The Martian" Blu-ray.

Yes I understand with more movies being streamed on-demand that less people use Chapter Thumbnail Menus at all.



Have others noticed a lack of a paper insert including the Chapter titles included with the Blu-ray package? Do you also miss it?

Are there any that definitely include it on paper?

The Criterion Collection for the DVD of "Armeggedon" (1998) dir. Michael Bay did. I don't own any Criterion Collection blu-rays. Anyone can look?