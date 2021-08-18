DVD Talk Forum

War Movies on 4K?

HD Talk

War Movies on 4K?

   
08-18-21, 11:30 PM
War Movies on 4K?
Mostly interested in WW1 and WW2.

Almost no interest in Korean or Vietnam wars.

Except for Bridge over the River Kwai not interested in fictional war movies

Is there any announcements of future releases(Patton,Longest Day,Tora Tora Tora???)?
08-18-21, 11:40 PM
Re: War Movies on 4K?
Those are tight parameters, but the new Midway is in 4K.
