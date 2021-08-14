DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

What's the best Criterion release thus far on Blu-ray? (single or box set)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

What's the best Criterion release thus far on Blu-ray? (single or box set)

   
Old 08-14-21, 10:25 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 43,779
Received 299 Likes on 262 Posts
What's the best Criterion release thus far on Blu-ray? (single or box set)
Simple as that. What is the the best, your favorite, what have you...

Mine:


OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-14-21, 10:32 PM
  #2  
Premium Member
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: 6ft Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 16,350
Received 364 Likes on 294 Posts
Re: What's the best Criterion release thus far on Blu-ray? (single or box set)
Tie between Zatoichi and Ingmar Bergman sets.
E Unit is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.