What international/documentary filmmaker boxset are you most dying to see?

Hey all, longtime lurker (on my personal account), but first-time poster. I've been working in independent/arthouse distribution for 10 years now and I've been batting around the idea of starting a boutique U.S. home video label that's solely focused on filmmaker-driven documentary and non-English language cinema. The goal would be to realize gender parity among the slate of filmmakers and also make a concerted effort to spotlight non-Western/East Asian cultures. The physical media releases would solely be Blu-ray and/or 4K UHD (when possible).



The biggest thing I'm looking for right now is a bit of help from fellow home video enthusiasts. Here's my question:



If there were to be a boxset featuring work from an overlooked international filmmaker (at least by US audiences), whose work would you most be excited to see given the "boutique" treatment? Anything goes, as long as the filmmaker's films are predominately non-English language and/or documentaries.



Thanks so much for the help! And if people are interested, I'd be glad to continue picking your collective brains as other questions come up.

