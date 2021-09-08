When do movie studios start manufacturing the actual Blu-rays for a movie's home video release?
When do movie studios start manufacturing the actual Blu-rays for a movie's home video release?
Recently I read that Disney/Marvel is going to release Black Widow earlier than expected on Blu-ray (On September 14):
Surprise, Black Widow Is Coming To Blu-Ray Way Sooner Than We Thought
Of course, Black Widow was originally scheduled to be released in theaters on May 1, 2020, and wasn't officially delayed until April 2020:
Black Widow Moves to November as Other MCU Films Shift Back to 2021, 2022
Because Black Widow wasn't delayed until about a month before its original theatrical release date, could the first batch of Blu-rays have already been produced? Or do movies not get sent to the Blu-ray production plant until right before its scheduled Blu-ray release date? Thanks to anyone that replies.
