DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

When do movie studios start manufacturing the actual Blu-rays for a movie's home video release?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

When do movie studios start manufacturing the actual Blu-rays for a movie's home video release?

   
Old 08-09-21, 03:30 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 813
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
When do movie studios start manufacturing the actual Blu-rays for a movie's home video release?
Recently I read that Disney/Marvel is going to release Black Widow earlier than expected on Blu-ray (On September 14):

Surprise, Black Widow Is Coming To Blu-Ray Way Sooner Than We Thought

Of course, Black Widow was originally scheduled to be released in theaters on May 1, 2020, and wasn't officially delayed until April 2020:

Black Widow Moves to November as Other MCU Films Shift Back to 2021, 2022

Because Black Widow wasn't delayed until about a month before its original theatrical release date, could the first batch of Blu-rays have already been produced? Or do movies not get sent to the Blu-ray production plant until right before its scheduled Blu-ray release date? Thanks to anyone that replies.
Sub-Zero is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk
View Next Unread
Lord of the Ring & The Hobbit Trilogy 4K release December 2020???

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.