When do movie studios start manufacturing the actual Blu-rays for a movie's home video release?

Recently I read that Disney/Marvel is going to releaseearlier than expected on Blu-ray (On September 14):Of course,was originally scheduled to be released in theaters on May 1, 2020, and wasn't officially delayed until April 2020:Becausewasn't delayed until about a month before its original theatrical release date, could the first batch of Blu-rays have already been produced? Or do movies not get sent to the Blu-ray production plant until right before its scheduled Blu-ray release date? Thanks to anyone that replies.