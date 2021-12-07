DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

Question About Paramount MOD

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

Question About Paramount MOD

   
Old 07-12-21, 05:01 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
 
PatD's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Posts: 3,228
Likes: 0
Received 115 Likes on 84 Posts
Question About Paramount MOD
I just have a quick question for anyone who might know the answer: are Paramount Made on Demand discs factory pressed? Thanks to anyone for answering this.
PatD is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-12-21, 05:17 PM
  #2  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,757
Likes: 0
Received 1,222 Likes on 842 Posts
Re: Question About Paramount MOD
It's annoying... some are, some aren't...even if it is the same title. I remember when Atlantic City came out, Amazon was shipping BD-Rs, but retailers like Bullmoose and DeepDiscount had pressed discs. So, definitely avoid buying from Amazon. I would read up on the title first before pulling the trigger. If you order one and it comes without the Blu-ray logo on the case, you know it is a BD-R.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk
View Next Unread
Criterion releases on Blu-Rays, Part II

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.