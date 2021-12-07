Re: Question About Paramount MOD

It's annoying... some are, some aren't...even if it is the same title. I remember when Atlantic City came out, Amazon was shipping BD-Rs, but retailers like Bullmoose and DeepDiscount had pressed discs. So, definitely avoid buying from Amazon. I would read up on the title first before pulling the trigger. If you order one and it comes without the Blu-ray logo on the case, you know it is a BD-R.