Ladyhawke BR
#1
Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2019
Posts: 69
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Ladyhawke BR
I think WB/20thFOX did an excellent job with the Ladyhawke Blu-ray, on every level. That said, Ive always been incredibly surprised by the re-grading in the scene where Gaston goes for wood in the forest, escapes the farmers and finally sees Isabeau for the first time. What was an evident night exterior in the original, here has changed in a strange colored day-for-night oddly graded sequence. It seems like they re-graded the scene stressing the color and resulting in a very strange rendition of shadows and skin-tones (the shadows are clearly colored in a very bad way). What happened? Did they skipped any filter? Does anyone know if this was fixed on other editions of the BR?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off