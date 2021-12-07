Ladyhawke BR

I think WB/20thFOX did an excellent job with the Ladyhawke Blu-ray, on every level. That said, Ive always been incredibly surprised by the re-grading in the scene where Gaston goes for wood in the forest, escapes the farmers and finally sees Isabeau for the first time. What was an evident night exterior in the original, here has changed in a strange colored day-for-night oddly graded sequence. It seems like they re-graded the scene stressing the color and resulting in a very strange rendition of shadows and skin-tones (the shadows are clearly colored in a very bad way). What happened? Did they skipped any filter? Does anyone know if this was fixed on other editions of the BR?