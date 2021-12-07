DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

Ladyhawke BR

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

Ladyhawke BR

   
Old 07-12-21, 04:11 PM
  #1  
Member
Thread Starter
 
incomjoe's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2019
Posts: 69
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Ladyhawke BR
I think WB/20thFOX did an excellent job with the Ladyhawke Blu-ray, on every level. That said, Ive always been incredibly surprised by the re-grading in the scene where Gaston goes for wood in the forest, escapes the farmers and finally sees Isabeau for the first time. What was an evident night exterior in the original, here has changed in a strange colored day-for-night oddly graded sequence. It seems like they re-graded the scene stressing the color and resulting in a very strange rendition of shadows and skin-tones (the shadows are clearly colored in a very bad way). What happened? Did they skipped any filter? Does anyone know if this was fixed on other editions of the BR?
incomjoe is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk
View Next Unread
UHD release announcements

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.