Dune (1984) in 4K

Dune fans have a ton of options today, and some of them are selling quickly.

In the UK, Arrow is releasing:

- 2-Disc Limited Edition with book, poster, and other physical swag (UHD + Bonus Features BD, new worm art) -- *Note: A comparable Blu-ray + Bonus Features LE is also available.

- 3-Disc Steelbook (UHD, Blu-ray, Bonus Features BD, original theatrical poster art)

- 3-Disc Limted Edition Deluxe Steelbook with 2 BOOKS and physical swag (UHD, Blu-ray, Bonus Features BD, original theatrical poster art)

That last one is a Zavvi exclusive, and is the only way to get the 2nd book. In the US, Diabolik DVD has opened orders for the first two.

In Germany, Koch Films is releasing:

- 3-Disc SteelBook (UHD + Blu-ray, Bonus Features BD, exclusive art)

- 3-Disc MediaBook (UHD, Blu-ray, Bonus Features BD, different exclusive art)

- 7-Disc Ultimate Edition (UHD, Blu-ray, 2 Bonus Features BDs, 2 extended cut discs, soundtrack CD, artwork not yet revealed)

That last one is exclusive to the Koch Films shop, which unfortunately does not ship to the US or the UK. The other two don't claim to be exclusive, but I don't see them available on Amazon.de yet.

The contents of the two extended cuts discs are not yet confirmed, but I'm heaving that they may be both the MCA TV cut and the "Spicediver" fan edit. No word on whether either is remastered in HD, but I wouldn't hold your breath. "Spicediver" currently only exists in 360p resolution.

