DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

Last Action Hero 4K on 5/18/21

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

Last Action Hero 4K on 5/18/21

   
Old 05-06-21, 10:15 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
 
JeremyM's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Omaha, NE
Posts: 1,402
Received 16 Likes on 13 Posts
Last Action Hero 4K on 5/18/21



I didn't see this posted elsewhere, so if I missed it, please delete. This will feature a commentary from McTiernan, deleted scenes, and an alternate ending. As a fan I am excited, I know there's a ton on the cutting room floor so I'll be curious to see how much they include.

Amazon.com: Last Action Hero [4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital]: Arnold Schwarzenegger, F. Murray Abraham, Art Carney, Charles Dance, Frank McRae, Tom Noonan, Robert Prosky, Anthony Quinn, Mercedes Ruehl, Austin O'Brien, John McTiernan, Steve Roth, John McTiernan, Columbia Pictures: Movies & TV Amazon.com: Last Action Hero [4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital]: Arnold Schwarzenegger, F. Murray Abraham, Art Carney, Charles Dance, Frank McRae, Tom Noonan, Robert Prosky, Anthony Quinn, Mercedes Ruehl, Austin O'Brien, John McTiernan, Steve Roth, John McTiernan, Columbia Pictures: Movies & TV
JeremyM is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk
View Next Unread
What's Your Stash Worth? Or Do I Really Need My Physical Media?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.