What's Your Stash Worth? Or Do I Really Need My Physical Media?

Okay, so in the last few years (and this whole covid thing), my life - for the better - has taken some turns. One of the biggest is me and my family will be loving abroad to Europe, probably for 2-4 years at least. So for me, this all means what I'm taking, what I'm leaving behind - and what I'm selling. One thing I never have put thought into is how much my physical media is worth. I put together a spreadsheet of stuff I've sold on EBay over the previous 5 years. I've sold $3,000 in old DVD's, Blu's, laserdiscs, and some small other items. Now I plan on hitting the bigger stuff, like Criterions, box sets, etc.



Don't get me wrong, I love physical media, and despite those who say it's dead or will be gone soon, I highly doubt it will. That doesn't mean I'll stop collecting. I'll be keeping a lot of stuff, but some I just don't see personal value in anymore. So off to eBay it'll go. I'll also say the majority of what I have been selling off on disc I also have on digital. For me living in a vastly different environment, it'll do just fine.



So what about you all? How much do you think your current stash is worth? Do you plan on keeping your stash indefinitely? What are your physical media plans in this streaming day and age?