DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

What's Your Stash Worth? Or Do I Really Need My Physical Media?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

What's Your Stash Worth? Or Do I Really Need My Physical Media?

   
Old 05-04-21, 06:28 PM
  #1  
Premium Member
Thread Starter
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: 6ft Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 15,982
Received 302 Likes on 242 Posts
What's Your Stash Worth? Or Do I Really Need My Physical Media?
Okay, so in the last few years (and this whole covid thing), my life - for the better - has taken some turns. One of the biggest is me and my family will be loving abroad to Europe, probably for 2-4 years at least. So for me, this all means what I'm taking, what I'm leaving behind - and what I'm selling. One thing I never have put thought into is how much my physical media is worth. I put together a spreadsheet of stuff I've sold on EBay over the previous 5 years. I've sold $3,000 in old DVD's, Blu's, laserdiscs, and some small other items. Now I plan on hitting the bigger stuff, like Criterions, box sets, etc.

Don't get me wrong, I love physical media, and despite those who say it's dead or will be gone soon, I highly doubt it will. That doesn't mean I'll stop collecting. I'll be keeping a lot of stuff, but some I just don't see personal value in anymore. So off to eBay it'll go. I'll also say the majority of what I have been selling off on disc I also have on digital. For me living in a vastly different environment, it'll do just fine.

So what about you all? How much do you think your current stash is worth? Do you plan on keeping your stash indefinitely? What are your physical media plans in this streaming day and age?
E Unit is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-04-21, 06:39 PM
  #2  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,158
Likes: 0
Received 1,043 Likes on 709 Posts
Re: What's Your Stash Worth? Or Do I Really Need My Physical Media?
Criterions... probably worth $10,000... The regular studio stuff probably not much. The whole lot... maybe a value of $20k... I'm sure I've spent 3 times that.

You should put stuff up on here in the exchange forum. Especially Criterions, boutique labels, etc.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.