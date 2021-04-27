DVD Talk Forum

HD Talk
The Official 88 Films Blu-ray Thread (UK Label)

HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

04-27-21, 09:52 AM
The Official 88 Films Blu-ray Thread (UK Label)


88 Films is an all rights multi-platform distributor of feature films. We specialise in releasing some of the best content from around the world to UK customers. We are the market leader in releasing forgotten cult horror films from around the world and we produce bonus features and special packaging to enhance the experience of our products.

Re: The Official 88 Films Blu-ray Thread (UK Label)

Re: The Official 88 Films Blu-ray Thread (UK Label)


  1. Hex
  2. Black Magic
  3. Five Element Ninjas
  4. House of Traps
  5. Seeding of a Ghost
  6. Mighty Peking Man
  7. Killer Constable
  8. Masked Avengers
  9. The Oily Maniac
  10. The Flying Guillotine
  11. The Bride from Hell
  12. Bewitched
  13. The Brave Archer
  14. Casino Tycoon
  15. One-Armed Swordsman
  16. The Dragon Missile
  17. The Enchanting Ghost
  18. The Ghost Lovers
  19. The Super Inframan
  20. Black Magic 2
  21. The Spiritual Boxer
  22. The Human Goddess
  23. The Vengeful Beauty
  24. Come Drink with Me
  25. The 8 Diagram Pole Fighter
  26. Clan of the White Lotus
Re: The Official 88 Films Blu-ray Thread (UK Label)




Re: The Official 88 Films Blu-ray Thread (UK Label)
  1. Graduation Day
  2. Mother's Day
  3. Don't Go in the Woods... Alone!
  4. Splatter University
  5. Slaughterhouse
  6. Hollywood Chainsaw Hookers
  7. Nail Gun Massacre
  8. Dead of Winter
  9. X-Ray
  10. The Bogey Man
  11. Bloodsucking Pharoahs in Pittsburgh
  12. Nightmares in a Damaged Brain
  13. Children of the Corn
  14. Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice
  15. Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest
  16. Scarecrows
  17. Sleepaway Camp II: Unhappy Campers
  18. Sleepaway Camp III: Teenage Wasteland
  19. Scalps
  20. Drive-In Massacre
  21. Prozzie
  22. The First Power
  23. Intruder
  24. Mountaintop Motel Massacre
  25. Return to Horror High
  26. Hide and Go Shriek
  27. Just Before Dawn
  28. Happy Hell Night
  29. Luther the Geek
  30. The Toolbox Murders
  31. The House on Sorority Row
  32. Slaughterhouse Rock
  33. Sweet Sixteen
  34. Blood Harvest
  35. Alice, Sweet Alice
  36. Offerings
  37. Bad Dreams
  38. Frightmare
  39. Popcorn
  40. Student Bodies
  41. Terror Train
  42. Christmas Evil
  43. Schizoid
  44. 10 to Midnight
  45. Moon in Scorpio
  46. New Year’s Evil
  47. Grandmother’s House
  48. Darkroom
  49. Blind Date

  1. Night Train Murders
  2. The Bloodstained Shadow
  3. Spasmo
  4. Blastfighter
  5. Zombi Holocaust
  6. A Blade in the Dark
  7. Anthropophagous
  8. Hitch-Hike
  9. Zombie Flesh Eaters 2
  10. SS Experiment Camp
  11. Live Like a Cop, Die Like a Man
  12. Man From Deep River
  13. Emanuelle and the Last Cannibals
  14. Burial Ground
  15. Alien 2: On Earth
  16. The Mad Dog Killer
  17. The Cynic, the Rat and the Fist
  18. Hands of Steel
  19. Seven Deaths in the Cat's Eye
  20. Absurd
  21. Short Night of Glass Dolls
  22. Massacre in Dinosaur Valley
  23. Aenigma
  24. Beyond the Darkness
  25. Syndicate Sadists
  26. 2019: After the Fall of New York
  27. Ironmaster
  28. Amuck!
  29. Delirium
  30. The Perfume of the Lady in Black
  31. Body Puzzle
  32. Cold Blooded Beast
  33. The Long Hair of Death
  34. Touch of Death
  35. Zombie Creeping Flesh
  36. Django, Kill... If You Live, Shoot!
  37. In the Eye of the Hurricane
  38. Watch Me When I Kill
  39. A Cat in the Brain
  40. The Mercenary
  41. Navajo Joe
  42. Amazonia: The Catherine Miles Story
  43. Two Evil Eyes
  44. Nightmare Beach
  45. Eyeball
  46. Rats: Night of Terror
  47. Zombie Flesh Eaters 3
  48. A Black Veil for Lisa
  49. Green Inferno
  50. Killer Crocodile
  51. Killer Crocodile 2
  52. Paganini Horror
  53. Karate Warrior
  54. Eleven Days, Eleven Nights
  55. Beatrice Cenci
  56. Paranoia
  57. Brothers Till We Die
  58. Macabre
  59. Seven Blood Stained Orchids
  60. The Devil's Honey
  61. TBA
  62. Witchcraft
  63. Beyond Darkness
  64. TBA
  65. TBA
  66. TBA
  67. So Sweet So Perverse
  68. Zombie 5: Killing Birds


  1. I Drink Your Blood
  2. Joe Bullet
  3. Pigs
  4. Creepozoids
  5. Street Trash
  6. One Dark Night
  7. Dogs
  8. Deadtime Stories
  9. Harlequin
  10. Body Melt
Re: The Official 88 Films Blu-ray Thread (UK Label)



Re: The Official 88 Films Blu-ray Thread (UK Label)
This label should have a thread here. They have been putting out a lot of awesome Jackie Chan releases. Between them and Eureka there have been so many great Hong Kong releases coming out. If you’re Region Free, I highly recommend checking out.

I stole this thread info from the Blu-ray forums, so if someone from there is reading this... thanks.

I'll try and keep this up to date.
