The Official 88 Films Blu-ray Thread (UK Label)
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
The Official 88 Films Blu-ray Thread (UK Label)
88 Films is an all rights multi-platform distributor of feature films. We specialise in releasing some of the best content from around the world to UK customers. We are the market leader in releasing forgotten cult horror films from around the world and we produce bonus features and special packaging to enhance the experience of our products.
Website Facebook Twitter
#3
Moderator
Thread Starter
Re: The Official 88 Films Blu-ray Thread (UK Label)
- Hex
- Black Magic
- Five Element Ninjas
- House of Traps
- Seeding of a Ghost
- Mighty Peking Man
- Killer Constable
- Masked Avengers
- The Oily Maniac
- The Flying Guillotine
- The Bride from Hell
- Bewitched
- The Brave Archer
- Casino Tycoon
- One-Armed Swordsman
- The Dragon Missile
- The Enchanting Ghost
- The Ghost Lovers
- The Super Inframan
- Black Magic 2
- The Spiritual Boxer
- The Human Goddess
- The Vengeful Beauty
- Come Drink with Me
- The 8 Diagram Pole Fighter
- Clan of the White Lotus
#5
Moderator
Thread Starter
Re: The Official 88 Films Blu-ray Thread (UK Label)
- Graduation Day
- Mother's Day
- Don't Go in the Woods... Alone!
- Splatter University
- Slaughterhouse
- Hollywood Chainsaw Hookers
- Nail Gun Massacre
- Dead of Winter
- X-Ray
- The Bogey Man
- Bloodsucking Pharoahs in Pittsburgh
- Nightmares in a Damaged Brain
- Children of the Corn
- Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice
- Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest
- Scarecrows
- Sleepaway Camp II: Unhappy Campers
- Sleepaway Camp III: Teenage Wasteland
- Scalps
- Drive-In Massacre
- Prozzie
- The First Power
- Intruder
- Mountaintop Motel Massacre
- Return to Horror High
- Hide and Go Shriek
- Just Before Dawn
- Happy Hell Night
- Luther the Geek
- The Toolbox Murders
- The House on Sorority Row
- Slaughterhouse Rock
- Sweet Sixteen
- Blood Harvest
- Alice, Sweet Alice
- Offerings
- Bad Dreams
- Frightmare
- Popcorn
- Student Bodies
- Terror Train
- Christmas Evil
- Schizoid
- 10 to Midnight
- Moon in Scorpio
- New Year’s Evil
- Grandmother’s House
- Darkroom
- Blind Date
- Night Train Murders
- The Bloodstained Shadow
- Spasmo
- Blastfighter
- Zombi Holocaust
- A Blade in the Dark
- Anthropophagous
- Hitch-Hike
- Zombie Flesh Eaters 2
- SS Experiment Camp
- Live Like a Cop, Die Like a Man
- Man From Deep River
- Emanuelle and the Last Cannibals
- Burial Ground
- Alien 2: On Earth
- The Mad Dog Killer
- The Cynic, the Rat and the Fist
- Hands of Steel
- Seven Deaths in the Cat's Eye
- Absurd
- Short Night of Glass Dolls
- Massacre in Dinosaur Valley
- Aenigma
- Beyond the Darkness
- Syndicate Sadists
- 2019: After the Fall of New York
- Ironmaster
- Amuck!
- Delirium
- The Perfume of the Lady in Black
- Body Puzzle
- Cold Blooded Beast
- The Long Hair of Death
- Touch of Death
- Zombie Creeping Flesh
- Django, Kill... If You Live, Shoot!
- In the Eye of the Hurricane
- Watch Me When I Kill
- A Cat in the Brain
- The Mercenary
- Navajo Joe
- Amazonia: The Catherine Miles Story
- Two Evil Eyes
- Nightmare Beach
- Eyeball
- Rats: Night of Terror
- Zombie Flesh Eaters 3
- A Black Veil for Lisa
- Green Inferno
- Killer Crocodile
- Killer Crocodile 2
- Paganini Horror
- Karate Warrior
- Eleven Days, Eleven Nights
- Beatrice Cenci
- Paranoia
- Brothers Till We Die
- Macabre
- Seven Blood Stained Orchids
- The Devil's Honey
- TBA
- Witchcraft
- Beyond Darkness
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
- So Sweet So Perverse
- Zombie 5: Killing Birds
- I Drink Your Blood
- Joe Bullet
- Pigs
- Creepozoids
- Street Trash
- One Dark Night
- Dogs
- Deadtime Stories
- Harlequin
- Body Melt
#7
Moderator
Thread Starter
Re: The Official 88 Films Blu-ray Thread (UK Label)
This label should have a thread here. They have been putting out a lot of awesome Jackie Chan releases. Between them and Eureka there have been so many great Hong Kong releases coming out. If you’re Region Free, I highly recommend checking out.
I stole this thread info from the Blu-ray forums, so if someone from there is reading this... thanks.
I'll try and keep this up to date.
I stole this thread info from the Blu-ray forums, so if someone from there is reading this... thanks.
I'll try and keep this up to date.
Last edited by dex14; 04-27-21 at 10:03 AM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off