Re: The Official 88 Films Blu-ray Thread (UK Label)

This label should have a thread here. They have been putting out a lot of awesome Jackie Chan releases. Between them and Eureka there have been so many great Hong Kong releases coming out. If you’re Region Free, I highly recommend checking out.



I stole this thread info from the Blu-ray forums, so if someone from there is reading this... thanks.



I'll try and keep this up to date.