Blu-ray.com is down

For those who frequent that site, here's the reason why it's been down for a few days. Hope the Mods are o.k. with me posting this here. I go there once or twice a day to read new and upcoming Blu-ray releases and sales.
Hello everyone! We have a faulty OS hard drive which didn't want to be replaced in an easy way, which has caused the unexpected downtime. The site and your data is on other hard drives and we also have mirrored backups in several geographical locations so you don't need to worry about data loss.
The server ran CentOS which was abruptly discontinued recently, therefore we are evaluating our options on whether to try to go back to the OS we have now, or install a new OS.
Because of Covid and that it's Friday night, things will take longer than usual to fix, unfortunately it will probably take several days. We will be working non-stop to get the site back online.
We deeply apologize about this, Blu-ray.com is not run by a large corporation therefore our mirrored backup sites aren't powerful enough to simply switch over the complete site immediately.
// Blu-ray.com team
From https://forums.stevehoffman.tv/threa...-down.1079640/
I dont have a problem with this being mentioned here, but since theres a thread about this in Other:
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/other-talk...orum-down.html
...itd probably make the most sense to direct any discussion there.
