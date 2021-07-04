DVD Talk Forum

Kino Lorber Blu-ray of Tender Mercies

Kino Lorber Blu-ray of Tender Mercies

   
Kino Lorber Blu-ray of Tender Mercies
Has anybody watched the Kino Lorber Blu-ray of Tender Mercies (1983), and if so, then did you have the same experience I had yesterday?

· The sound drops out for two lines of dialogue during the first meeting between Mac (Robert Duvall) and Harry (Wilford Brimley), just outside of the concert hall where Dixie is performing.

· In the theatrical release and on the Anchor Bay DVD, during the films last sequence, when Mac is playing football catch with Sonny, we hear the Craig Bickhardt song, You are What Love Means to Me, which continues over the end credits. My Kino Lorber disc has a flowery, completely-out-of-place, instrumental instead.

Ive emailed and left a voicemail for Kino Lorber about this and am awaiting their response.
