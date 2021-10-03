Cult/Boutique labels
#1
Cult/Boutique labels
I feel like Im late to the game, but this BF I ordered for the 1st time from Severin & Vinegar Syndrome and I am hooked! Its like an addiction! Their releases are so good! I also am impressed by Blue Underground, and Synapse and of course the big 2 Arrow & Scream Factory. Im lurking all over the net waiting for their announcements for new releases and sales now!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off