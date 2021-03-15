Homeland Season 8?
Homeland Season 8?
Has anyone heard anything about a Homeland Season 8 Blu-ray and/or DVD release, or a Homeland Complete Series?
It seems well past the time where we should have seen a release, or at least an announcement. I have Seasons 1-7 on Blu-ray and it would be a shame if they decided not to have a physical release for the final season.
Re: Homeland Season 8?
Disney owns the show now. Who knows. I can't think of any recent TV shows they have released on physical media.
