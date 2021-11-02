Caveat Emptor: Die Hard 5-Movie Collection

I wasn't able to find a discussion about this, so I thought I would share my recent experience involving the Die Hard 5-Movie Blu-Ray Collection that was released back in 2017. The set--as indicated right on the front of the packaging--is supposed to include both the theatrical and extended cuts of Live Free or Die Hard and A Good Day to Die Hard. As some of probably know, there was an issue with some box sets going out with only the theatrical versions of one or both of the above.



I saw this collection for a decent price and did some research about how buyers dealt with getting the incorrect disc(s). What I found were anecdotes from people who simply contacted Fox and got the discs replaced without any fuss, so I went ahead and pulled the trigger on the purchase. Surely enough, I got a box set that contained only the theatrical version of A Good Day.



Some of you are probably ahead of the game and have already guessed the issue that arose. 'But Disney took over Fox last year,' you might be saying. 'Are they going to do the replacements?'



Well, I forgot about that particular twist in the plot and of course didn't clue into the fact that the anecdotes I found were from before Disney's takeover of Fox. So here's what happened next...



There's a toll-free number on the back of the packaging, which presumably was Fox's customer support line. When I called it, I was greeted with, 'Thank you for calling Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment Guest Relations.' So kudos to the Mouse for at least keeping Fox's number active. I then had a conversation with a pleasant young lady who went through my particulars and info about the product I was calling about.



This all sounded very promising...it was like filling in paperwork to get an issue resolved with a major corporation, something I'm pretty sure most of us have had experience with. It was after she collected all my details that the rep finally got to the punchline to this gag: Disney has no access to any of Fox's physical inventory. While sounding upbeat and positive (big companies certainly invest in training, I'll give them that) she mentioned the only thing she might be able to do is get me a full refund if I were to send the entire box set to Disney, and then I could use the refund to buy digital copies of the films. I then explained to her that wasn't going to work because my internet is dodgy, which is why I stick with physical media, and I only wanted the one disc replaced. She apologized but facts is facts (she said it much more nicely than that), so we ended the conversation cordially with the issue unresolved.



I didn't get overly upset about this because not considering that Disney taking over Fox would result in such a snag was certainly on me. I was just a little too eager to jump on a good deal and didn't cover all the angles, so again, I can only point the finger of blame at the guy in the mirror.



The other thing is that I at least got the extended cut of Live Free or Die Hard, which--unlike Die Hard 5--is a movie I actually enjoy. Had I not gotten the extended cut of the fourth film, I would've been pretty bummed.



And it could've been far worse: I could've wound up with damaged discs or multiple copies of A Good Day to Die Hard in the box set and been stuck with those. That would've sent me over the edge.



There was one other thing that came of the conversation with the Disney customer service rep: she mentioned (and I know this is complete conjecture on her part) that Disney might re-release the Die Hard Collection under their own brand in the future and that I might be able to get the issue dealt with at that time. Considering that the disc in question is for the worst film in the series (that's an objective fact that we all agree upon, right?), I really can't see myself making a note to myself for some unknown date in the future to deal with this.



So this is my PSA to anyone who's thinking about buying the Die Hard 5-Movie Blu-Rays or, actually, any Fox title. You might want to check with the House of Mouse prior to spending your hard-earned dollars to see what they say about how they can or cannot assist if you run into a manufacturing issue.



