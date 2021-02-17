Movies you were/are really excited about when you heard coming to Blu-ray?

I say Blu-ray just because it is the longer spanning (right now anyway) of the next gen mediums and lets face it, even though 4K may look and sound incredible, you just dont get the special edition, sometimes really appeasing all around package like you still do with Blu-ray.



We already know Critetion doesnt do Blu and Arrow only just started. And almost all of the time extras are only on Blu-ray with a 4K set. Rarely do you see 4K only extras, besides of course, the upgrade in video resolution and audio. So its really just upgrade in movie.



And Blus can be any region.



Anyway, what were you stoked about when it came out on Blu in any incarnation (whether loaded set or just movie looking at least somewhat better than it ever did before)? The sometimes glorious sets only on Blu.



And, what future blus announced are you looking forward to?







I'm gonna come back to the ones I already have and was excited on Blu, but I gotta say, Im really looking forward to the Indicator UK Irreversible . I bet it will look better than it ever has before and the 2 cuts and new extras. I was amazed, shocked and just loved this movie, even though it is so graphic and I dont love what happened to Monica (or any woman in general), but something about this movie when I saw it way back and I truly dont even know why I saw it or even if I rented or watched the original DVD. But, yeah, when this comes out, Im really looking forward.

