Stargate SG-1 The Complete Series
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Stargate SG-1 The Complete Series
https://www.visualentertainment.tv/c...32989612540009
There's quite a vibrant discussion of this release on blu-ray.com but nothing here as of yet. Earlier seasons appear to be upscaled and later three (I think) seasons were shot in HD. Films are not included.
There's quite a vibrant discussion of this release on blu-ray.com but nothing here as of yet. Earlier seasons appear to be upscaled and later three (I think) seasons were shot in HD. Films are not included.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off