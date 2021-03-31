DVD Talk Forum

Nosferatu in Venice a.k.a. That Weird Nosferatu Sequel, is getting a BD Release

Nosferatu in Venice a.k.a. That Weird Nosferatu Sequel, is getting a BD Release

   
Nosferatu in Venice a.k.a. That Weird Nosferatu Sequel, is getting a BD Release
According to Blu-ray.com, the 1988 film Nosferatu in Venice is getting released by Severn on 3/31/21. I have to admit, I was surprised and shocked when I heard about it, since this doesn't seem to have had even a decent DVD release and is pretty unknown. Not sure how I originally discovered it, but I did own a bootleg VHS copy years ago.

Now someone just needs to release Fright Night 2
