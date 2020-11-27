DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

Forced pop-up menus at end credits on recent Sony titles

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

Forced pop-up menus at end credits on recent Sony titles

   
Old 11-27-20, 03:48 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Reviewer & TOAT Winner
Thread Starter
 
Alan Smithee's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: USA
Posts: 9,009
Received 45 Likes on 41 Posts
Forced pop-up menus at end credits on recent Sony titles
Here is what happens at the end of "Bloodshot" on both the 4K and regular Blu-Rays:

It automatically disappears after about 10 seconds as shown here- if you click "Extras" then all of the extras play in sequence- though I honestly don't think anyone who would skip the end credits would largely care about them. They also play if you let the movie run to the very end. The main menu is already accessible at any time using the Top Menu button.



The pop-up menu here is different than the standard one that appears when you hit the Menu button- that one also lets you go to the main menu or extras but also lets you select languages and scenes. I've played around a bit and this menu is set to ALWAYS appear at that point- putting the player on A-B repeat brings it up again for example.

As someone who has ALWAYS (for more than 37 years) let movies at home play COMPLETE to the end, and stayed til the very end in theaters longer than that, this is just unacceptable. I'm sure some here will say it's "no big deal" but this makes it impossible to show the complete movie with zero intrusions. I've always thought the regular pop-up menus were cool because they show off what the format can do, but they ONLY appear when the user hits the Menu button and aren't seen otherwise. I don't even know what good these pop-ups will do anyone else. Streaming services doing similar things is a big reason why I still prefer discs, but ironically redeeming the digital copy of Bloodshot will allow for an experience free from any annoyances. If Sony is trying to discourage people from buying disc media, I would say they are doing a good job here.

Other titles that I have heard do this include Mask of Zorro, Bad Boys For Life, Fantasy Island and the Resident Evil 4K set. Regardless of how minor an annoyance this may be, it is unacceptable and I will not be buying any more Sony Pictures titles as long as it continues. I'm glad that many of their older titles are being licensed to other labels which likely won't be doing this.
Alan Smithee is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-27-20, 03:55 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Why So Blu?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 32,485
Received 164 Likes on 143 Posts
Re: Forced pop-up menus at end credits on recent Sony titles
First world problems. The new Resident Evil 4K set has this and all you gotta do is press the directional button down on the remote and they go away.
Why So Blu? is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-27-20, 04:12 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Reviewer & TOAT Winner
Thread Starter
 
Alan Smithee's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: USA
Posts: 9,009
Received 45 Likes on 41 Posts
Re: Forced pop-up menus at end credits on recent Sony titles
Why should I have to do that? Why shouldn't someone have to hit a button if they want to bring it up?

Funny how this always gets called "first world problems". News flash- that's what these message boards are about. But if you want to talk about first world problems, it's troubling that someone is getting paid to do this while plenty of other people are out of work.
Alan Smithee is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-27-20, 04:23 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Gizmo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Formerly known as "GizmoDVD"/Southern CA
Posts: 30,554
Received 14 Likes on 13 Posts
Re: Forced pop-up menus at end credits on recent Sony titles
Originally Posted by Alan Smithee View Post
Here is what happens at the end of "Bloodshot" on both the 4K and regular Blu-Rays:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SxTMjylbMvMIt automatically disappears after about 10 seconds as shown here- if you click "Extras" then all of the extras play in sequence- though I honestly don't think anyone who would skip the end credits would largely care about them. They also play if you let the movie run to the very end. The main menu is already accessible at any time using the Top Menu button.



The pop-up menu here is different than the standard one that appears when you hit the Menu button- that one also lets you go to the main menu or extras but also lets you select languages and scenes. I've played around a bit and this menu is set to ALWAYS appear at that point- putting the player on A-B repeat brings it up again for example.

As someone who has ALWAYS (for more than 37 years) let movies at home play COMPLETE to the end, and stayed til the very end in theaters longer than that, this is just unacceptable. I'm sure some here will say it's "no big deal" but this makes it impossible to show the complete movie with zero intrusions. I've always thought the regular pop-up menus were cool because they show off what the format can do, but they ONLY appear when the user hits the Menu button and aren't seen otherwise. I don't even know what good these pop-ups will do anyone else. Streaming services doing similar things is a big reason why I still prefer discs, but ironically redeeming the digital copy of Bloodshot will allow for an experience free from any annoyances. If Sony is trying to discourage people from buying disc media, I would say they are doing a good job here.

Other titles that I have heard do this include Mask of Zorro, Bad Boys For Life, Fantasy Island and the Resident Evil 4K set. Regardless of how minor an annoyance this may be, it is unacceptable and I will not be buying any more Sony Pictures titles as long as it continues. I'm glad that many of their older titles are being licensed to other labels which likely won't be doing this.
Wow. Just wow.
Gizmo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-27-20, 04:31 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
 
Adam Tyner's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 23,368
Received 300 Likes on 207 Posts
Re: Forced pop-up menus at end credits on recent Sony titles
Originally Posted by Alan Smithee View Post
Regardless of how minor an annoyance this may be, it is unacceptable and I will not be buying any more Sony Pictures titles as long as it continues. I'm glad that many of their older titles are being licensed to other labels which likely won't be doing this.
You should write a letter. I don't mean that in some snarky, condescending way; handwrite or print out a letter, and mail it to SPHE. Emails, tweets, and the like are well and good, but if you do that, send a physical letter as well. Boycotting Sony's releases without communicating to them why won't be as impactful.
Adam Tyner is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-27-20, 04:43 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Why So Blu?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 32,485
Received 164 Likes on 143 Posts
Re: Forced pop-up menus at end credits on recent Sony titles
Originally Posted by Alan Smithee View Post
Why should I have to do that? Why shouldn't someone have to hit a button if they want to bring it up?

Funny how this always gets called "first world problems". News flash- that's what these message boards are about. But if you want to talk about first world problems, it's troubling that someone is getting paid to do this while plenty of other people are out of work.
Honestly, you've got bigger problems. Although, I now do wish all studios started doing this, so that you can stop buying media.
Why So Blu? is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-27-20, 04:45 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Reviewer & TOAT Winner
Thread Starter
 
Alan Smithee's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: USA
Posts: 9,009
Received 45 Likes on 41 Posts
Re: Forced pop-up menus at end credits on recent Sony titles
You should write a letter.
Believe me, I've done that. There's been some other discussion about this online and I've seen a couple tweets about it, but it hasn't been formally called out (and I just KNEW some people were going to be rude about it since it doesn't bother them, see my "complaining about complaining" post in Other a while back.) True that this isn't nearly as annoying as Netflix's credits-shrinking (which within the past year has finally been getting the attention it deserves with a few articles) but it's ENTIRELY unnecessary (the regular pop-up menu gives you more options and is available at any time) and who knows what other annoyances they'll add if they get away with this.

The absolute worst I've seen though was the original VHS of Hellraiser, which broke into the end credits to promote a bunch of stuff you could mail-order. Even then though that was made for the casual renter audience; one would think they would show a bit more respect to those willing to pay extra for a 4K disc.

Although, I now do wish all studios started doing this, so that you can stop buying media.
That would get me to do that. Funny that in this case the digital option is the preferable option (I'm far more tolerant of technical limitations in quality than deliberate annoyances like this.)
Alan Smithee is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.