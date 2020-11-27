Forced pop-up menus at end credits on recent Sony titles
Forced pop-up menus at end credits on recent Sony titles
Here is what happens at the end of "Bloodshot" on both the 4K and regular Blu-Rays:
It automatically disappears after about 10 seconds as shown here- if you click "Extras" then all of the extras play in sequence- though I honestly don't think anyone who would skip the end credits would largely care about them. They also play if you let the movie run to the very end. The main menu is already accessible at any time using the Top Menu button.
The pop-up menu here is different than the standard one that appears when you hit the Menu button- that one also lets you go to the main menu or extras but also lets you select languages and scenes. I've played around a bit and this menu is set to ALWAYS appear at that point- putting the player on A-B repeat brings it up again for example.
As someone who has ALWAYS (for more than 37 years) let movies at home play COMPLETE to the end, and stayed til the very end in theaters longer than that, this is just unacceptable. I'm sure some here will say it's "no big deal" but this makes it impossible to show the complete movie with zero intrusions. I've always thought the regular pop-up menus were cool because they show off what the format can do, but they ONLY appear when the user hits the Menu button and aren't seen otherwise. I don't even know what good these pop-ups will do anyone else. Streaming services doing similar things is a big reason why I still prefer discs, but ironically redeeming the digital copy of Bloodshot will allow for an experience free from any annoyances. If Sony is trying to discourage people from buying disc media, I would say they are doing a good job here.
Other titles that I have heard do this include Mask of Zorro, Bad Boys For Life, Fantasy Island and the Resident Evil 4K set. Regardless of how minor an annoyance this may be, it is unacceptable and I will not be buying any more Sony Pictures titles as long as it continues. I'm glad that many of their older titles are being licensed to other labels which likely won't be doing this.
Re: Forced pop-up menus at end credits on recent Sony titles
First world problems. The new Resident Evil 4K set has this and all you gotta do is press the directional button down on the remote and they go away.
Re: Forced pop-up menus at end credits on recent Sony titles
Why should I have to do that? Why shouldn't someone have to hit a button if they want to bring it up?
Funny how this always gets called "first world problems". News flash- that's what these message boards are about. But if you want to talk about first world problems, it's troubling that someone is getting paid to do this while plenty of other people are out of work.
Re: Forced pop-up menus at end credits on recent Sony titles
Re: Forced pop-up menus at end credits on recent Sony titles
Re: Forced pop-up menus at end credits on recent Sony titles
Re: Forced pop-up menus at end credits on recent Sony titles
You should write a letter.
The absolute worst I've seen though was the original VHS of Hellraiser, which broke into the end credits to promote a bunch of stuff you could mail-order. Even then though that was made for the casual renter audience; one would think they would show a bit more respect to those willing to pay extra for a 4K disc.
Although, I now do wish all studios started doing this, so that you can stop buying media.
