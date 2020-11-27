Forced pop-up menus at end credits on recent Sony titles





You Tube Here is what happens at the end of "Bloodshot" on both the 4K and regular Blu-Rays:

It automatically disappears after about 10 seconds as shown here- if you click "Extras" then all of the extras play in sequence- though I honestly don't think anyone who would skip the end credits would largely care about them. They also play if you let the movie run to the very end. The main menu is already accessible at any time using the Top Menu button.The pop-up menu here is different than the standard one that appears when you hit the Menu button- that one also lets you go to the main menu or extras but also lets you select languages and scenes. I've played around a bit and this menu is set to ALWAYS appear at that point- putting the player on A-B repeat brings it up again for example.As someone who has ALWAYS (for more than 37 years) let movies at home play COMPLETE to the end, and stayed til the very end in theaters longer than that, this is just unacceptable. I'm sure some here will say it's "no big deal" but this makes it impossible to show the complete movie with zero intrusions. I've always thought the regular pop-up menus were cool because they show off what the format can do, but they ONLY appear when the user hits the Menu button and aren't seen otherwise. I don't even know what good these pop-ups will do anyone else. Streaming services doing similar things is a big reason why I still prefer discs, but ironically redeeming the digital copy of Bloodshot will allow for an experience free from any annoyances. If Sony is trying to discourage people from buying disc media, I would say they are doing a good job here.Other titles that I have heard do this include Mask of Zorro, Bad Boys For Life, Fantasy Island and the Resident Evil 4K set. Regardless of how minor an annoyance this may be, it is unacceptable and I will not be buying any more Sony Pictures titles as long as it continues. I'm glad that many of their older titles are being licensed to other labels which likely won't be doing this.