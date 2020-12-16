Need new version of Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer (Rankin-Bass)
So, I put in our old DVD to watch this last night, and I was reminded that there is an unskippable forced ad for cookie dough in front of the feature.
Is there a nice Bluray version out there that won't have that ad and maybe has some more special features?
There's the 5 holiday favorites, which includes Rudolf and 4 others for $50
https://smile.amazon.com/The-Origina.../dp/B07GRJM3HV
or just Rudolf for $8
https://smile.amazon.com/Rudolph-the.../dp/B07GQRSRL3
Seems to have some decent features, too.
Also has 5.1 DTS-HD MA and DTS 2.0 Mono sound.
