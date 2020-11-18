Terminator 6 Film Collection
#1
Terminator 6 Film Collection
Didn't spy this here. Was walking through our local Walmart and spied it for $45 Canadian. Didn't pick it up as I wanted to read up on extras and reviews but couldn't find anything....even here :P
https://www.theterminatorfans.com/the-terminator-6-film-collection-blu-ray-dvd/
From what I read it's 3 discs so wonder what the quality is as I imagine 2 flicks per disc?
Re: Terminator 6 Film Collection
here's a story on it with the exact cover I saw (which looks like the Terminator is backwards )
https://www.theterminatorfans.com/th...n-blu-ray-dvd/
