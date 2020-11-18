DVD Talk Forum

Terminator 6 Film Collection

HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

Terminator 6 Film Collection

   
11-18-20, 07:51 PM
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 12,670
Received 20 Likes on 13 Posts
Terminator 6 Film Collection
Didn't spy this here. Was walking through our local Walmart and spied it for $45 Canadian. Didn't pick it up as I wanted to read up on extras and reviews but couldn't find anything....even here :P

https://www.theterminatorfans.com/the-terminator-6-film-collection-blu-ray-dvd/

From what I read it's 3 discs so wonder what the quality is as I imagine 2 flicks per disc?
11-18-20, 07:52 PM
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: 6ft Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 15,322
Received 181 Likes on 146 Posts
Re: Terminator 6 Film Collection
Product Not Available. Which is about as good as the last 4 movies.
11-18-20, 07:56 PM
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 12,670
Received 20 Likes on 13 Posts
Re: Terminator 6 Film Collection
Originally Posted by E Unit View Post
Product Not Available. Which is about as good as the last 4 movies.
Hummm, it was there when I copied the link.

here's a story on it with the exact cover I saw (which looks like the Terminator is backwards )

https://www.theterminatorfans.com/th...n-blu-ray-dvd/
