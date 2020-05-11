Tenet -- 4K, BD, DVD & Digital -- 12/15/20

Quote:



“Tenet” features an international ensemble cast led by John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman,” TV’s “Ballers”) as the Protagonist. The film also stars Robert Pattinson (the “Twilight” films, “The Lighthouse,” upcoming “The Batman”), Elizabeth Debicki (“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “The Great Gatsby”), Dimple Kapadia (“Angrezi Medium”), Martin Donovan (“Ant-Man,” “Fahrenheit 451”), Fiona Dourif (“Cult of Chucky”), Yuri Kolokolnikov (“The Hitman’s Bodyguard”), Himesh Patel (“Yesterday”), Clémence Poésy (“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows”), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“The Avengers: Age of Ultron”), with Michael Caine (“Inception,” “The Cider House Rules,” “The Dark Knight”) and Kenneth Branagh (“Dunkirk,” “Murder on the Orient Express”).



The film was produced by Emma Thomas and Nolan. Thomas Hayslip served as executive producer.



Nolan’s behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson and special effects supervisor Scott Fisher. The score is composed by Ludwig Göransson.



SYNOPSIS



Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist (John David Washington) journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion.



4K AND BLU-RAY AND DVD ELEMENTS



“Tenet” 4K UHD Combo Pack and Blu-ray contain the following special features:

Looking at the World in a New Way: The Making of “Tenet” – An hour-long exploration of the development and production of the film as told by the cast and crew.



PRODUCT SRP

4K UHD Combo Pack $44.95

Blu-ray $35.99

DVD $28.98



4K, Blu-ray, DVD and EST Street Date: December 15, 2020

Preorder date: November 10

DVD Languages: English, Latin Spanish, English-ADS, Canadian French

BD Languages: English, Latin Spanish, Canadian French, English-ADS, Brazilian Portuguese

DVD Subtitles: English SDH, Latin Spanish, Parisian French

BD Subtitles: English, Latin Spanish, Parisian French, Brazilian Portuguese

Running Time: 151 minutes

Rating: Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some suggestive references and brief strong language.



No artwork yet.There you go. So all of you who missed this are going to blind buy this in droves right?It's being released past BF, so you won't be seeing any good sales for this probably until next year unless you really want to own this now.