PS5 4K Movie Essentials series
PS5 4K Movie Essentials series
https://www.ign.com/articles/ps5-4k-...p-for-preorder
This is a strange line. It's a series of rebranded Sony 4Ks for the "gamers" who may watch these while gaming.
Sony is coming out with a new line of 4K UHD Blu-rays aimed at PlayStation 5 owners. Called the "PS5 4K Movie Essentials" line, it contains reissues of movies Sony thinks gamers are likely to enjoy. And judging by the picks, Sony is probably right. You'll find new editions of films like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Venom, Baby Driver, Hellboy, and more. We have Amazon links for the whole line below.
Amazon has them listed with December 1 release dates, and the majority of them are going for $30.99. All of the movies come with a 4K UHD disc, plus a standard Blu-ray disc and a digital copy of the movie. If you place a preorder and the price comes down before release, you'll only have to pay the lowest price it drops to, even if it goes back up.
The current list of PS5 4K movies include:
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Far from Home
Venom
Baby Driver
Bad Boys for Life
Bloodshot
Zombieland: Double Tap
The Fifth Element
Underworld
Pineapple Express
Hellboy
