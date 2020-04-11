DVD Talk Forum

PS5 4K Movie Essentials series

HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

Old 11-04-20, 10:37 PM
PS5 4K Movie Essentials series
https://www.ign.com/articles/ps5-4k-...p-for-preorder


This is a strange line. It's a series of rebranded Sony 4Ks for the "gamers" who may watch these while gaming.



Sony is coming out with a new line of 4K UHD Blu-rays aimed at PlayStation 5 owners. Called the "PS5 4K Movie Essentials" line, it contains reissues of movies Sony thinks gamers are likely to enjoy. And judging by the picks, Sony is probably right. You'll find new editions of films like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Venom, Baby Driver, Hellboy, and more. We have Amazon links for the whole line below.
Amazon has them listed with December 1 release dates, and the majority of them are going for $30.99. All of the movies come with a 4K UHD disc, plus a standard Blu-ray disc and a digital copy of the movie. If you place a preorder and the price comes down before release, you'll only have to pay the lowest price it drops to, even if it goes back up.




The current list of PS5 4K movies include:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Far from Home

Venom

Baby Driver

Bad Boys for Life

Bloodshot

Zombieland: Double Tap

The Fifth Element

Underworld

Pineapple Express

Hellboy


Old 11-04-20, 11:04 PM
Re: PS5 4K Movie Essentials series
Yay. Superbit for 4K.
