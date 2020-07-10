Lord of the Ring & The Hobbit Trilogy 4K release December 2020???
Lord of the Ring & The Hobbit Trilogy 4K release December 2020???
I have been following Bill Hunt's news that Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit Trilogy are coming to 4k and could be ready for release as early as December this year. The release would include both the theatrical and extended cuts. I found this image of the steelbooks that are 4k only. I don't know if it will include a remastered blu-ray. I wonder if it will be more than an upscale? Did the CGI have to be redone? I haven't upgrade to 4k yet but I'd be interested if it includes a remastered blu-ray.
https://thedigitalbits.com/columns/m...ts/100620-1400
Well based on Hunt's previous posts about this as well as other sites, they've said that these are full remasters. And more than likely with remastered blu's. The picture looks like these will be Best Buy exclusives as well. I'll be happy with a standard 4K set.
LOTR on 4k will be magnificent. EE and theatrical in same package will be icing on the cake. I'm assuming, and hopeful, they'll be in Dolby Vision. My Christmas present to myself..
