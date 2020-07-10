DVD Talk Forum

Lord of the Ring & The Hobbit Trilogy 4K release December 2020???

HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

Lord of the Ring & The Hobbit Trilogy 4K release December 2020???

   
10-07-20, 08:21 AM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Lord of the Ring & The Hobbit Trilogy 4K release December 2020???
I have been following Bill Hunt's news that Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit Trilogy are coming to 4k and could be ready for release as early as December this year. The release would include both the theatrical and extended cuts. I found this image of the steelbooks that are 4k only. I don't know if it will include a remastered blu-ray. I wonder if it will be more than an upscale? Did the CGI have to be redone? I haven't upgrade to 4k yet but I'd be interested if it includes a remastered blu-ray.
https://thedigitalbits.com/columns/m...ts/100620-1400
10-07-20, 08:28 AM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: 6ft Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Re: Lord of the Ring & The Hobbit Trilogy 4K release December 2020???
Well based on Hunt's previous posts about this as well as other sites, they've said that these are full remasters. And more than likely with remastered blu's. The picture looks like these will be Best Buy exclusives as well. I'll be happy with a standard 4K set.
10-07-20, 09:00 AM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Re: Lord of the Ring & The Hobbit Trilogy 4K release December 2020???
LOTR on 4k will be magnificent. EE and theatrical in same package will be icing on the cake. I'm assuming, and hopeful, they'll be in Dolby Vision. My Christmas present to myself..
