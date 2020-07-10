Lord of the Ring & The Hobbit Trilogy 4K release December 2020???

I have been following Bill Hunt's news that Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit Trilogy are coming to 4k and could be ready for release as early as December this year. The release would include both the theatrical and extended cuts. I found this image of the steelbooks that are 4k only. I don't know if it will include a remastered blu-ray. I wonder if it will be more than an upscale? Did the CGI have to be redone? I haven't upgrade to 4k yet but I'd be interested if it includes a remastered blu-ray.