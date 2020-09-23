DVD Talk Forum

An American Werewolf In London 4k UHD

HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

An American Werewolf In London 4k UHD
This set looks amazing. I only happened upon it when a favorite artist of mine posted about it on Instagram. Sounds like its limited to 2626 copies. Amazon.de will not ship it to the US, but this place will. Came out to about $87 shipped to Wisconsin.

https://turbine-shop.de/detail/index/sArticle/24310
