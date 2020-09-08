DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

Physical Media Storage Research

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

Physical Media Storage Research

   
Old 08-09-20, 01:57 PM
  #1  
New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Aug 2020
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Physical Media Storage Research
Dear Dvd Talk Community,

My name is Chad, and I am a physical media nerd researching how physical media collections (dvd/blu-ray/vinyl) are stored and organized. I'm conducting this research through a program called Venture Devils at Arizona State University. My goal is to take the research and be able to create storage and organization materials for the physical media community.

I have a survey that I use for my research to see if it is going in the right direction. I have received permission from "IBJoel" in community support to be able to make this post and make the survey available.

To address privacy concerns and too keep the survey anonymous, please use the link below. Please remove the extra space after https and the link will take you to the survey. Any help would greatly be appreciated.

https ://forms.gle/qi9PLd742zokbyf7A

Thanks for taking the time,
Chad




FLUX85257 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-09-20, 02:10 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Cardsfan111's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Indiana
Posts: 17,444
Likes: 0
Received 30 Likes on 20 Posts
Re: Physical Media Storage Research
Greetings, Chad!

Survey complete. Do you plan to follow up here with the results and/or what you plan to make available for others to use?
Cardsfan111 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.