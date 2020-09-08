Physical Media Storage Research
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2020
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Physical Media Storage Research
Dear Dvd Talk Community,
My name is Chad, and I am a physical media nerd researching how physical media collections (dvd/blu-ray/vinyl) are stored and organized. I'm conducting this research through a program called Venture Devils at Arizona State University. My goal is to take the research and be able to create storage and organization materials for the physical media community.
I have a survey that I use for my research to see if it is going in the right direction. I have received permission from "IBJoel" in community support to be able to make this post and make the survey available.
To address privacy concerns and too keep the survey anonymous, please use the link below. Please remove the extra space after https and the link will take you to the survey. Any help would greatly be appreciated.
https ://forms.gle/qi9PLd742zokbyf7A
Thanks for taking the time,
Chad
My name is Chad, and I am a physical media nerd researching how physical media collections (dvd/blu-ray/vinyl) are stored and organized. I'm conducting this research through a program called Venture Devils at Arizona State University. My goal is to take the research and be able to create storage and organization materials for the physical media community.
I have a survey that I use for my research to see if it is going in the right direction. I have received permission from "IBJoel" in community support to be able to make this post and make the survey available.
To address privacy concerns and too keep the survey anonymous, please use the link below. Please remove the extra space after https and the link will take you to the survey. Any help would greatly be appreciated.
https ://forms.gle/qi9PLd742zokbyf7A
Thanks for taking the time,
Chad
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Indiana
Posts: 17,444
Likes: 0
Received 30 Likes on 20 Posts
Re: Physical Media Storage Research
Greetings, Chad!
Survey complete. Do you plan to follow up here with the results and/or what you plan to make available for others to use?
Survey complete. Do you plan to follow up here with the results and/or what you plan to make available for others to use?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off