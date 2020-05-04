Miami Vice (2006) Theatrical Cut
#1
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Vancouver, BC, Canada
Posts: 1,577
Likes: 0
Received 6 Likes on 6 Posts
Miami Vice (2006) Theatrical Cut
While going through my HD-DVDs I noticed the Miami Vice combo has the Unrated cut on the HD-DVD side of the disc with the original R-rated theatrical cut on the DVD side.
My Miami Vice DVD and Blu-ray only have the unrated version. I'm just curious if this HD-DVD is the only physical version that ever contained the original theatrical cut?
My Miami Vice DVD and Blu-ray only have the unrated version. I'm just curious if this HD-DVD is the only physical version that ever contained the original theatrical cut?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off