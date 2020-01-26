View Poll Results: Are you ever ashamed of your media collection?
Yes, but haven't done anything about it.
0
0%
Yes, and have done something about it (please explain).
14.29%
No.
71.43%
Sometimes I have remorse, but it is what it is and they are staying for now.
0
0%
Other (please explain).
7.14%
What are you high?
7.14%
Voters: 14. You may not vote on this poll
Are you ever ashamed of or overwhelmed by your media collection?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,454
Likes: 0
Are you ever ashamed of or overwhelmed by your media collection?
I finally had it with ALL my DVD's. they sat upstairs in my storage room, never used, hardly touched, just taking up space.
finally this week i made a 4 step plan to get them out and get rid of them. most are going to Salvation Army who are picking up for free and almost 200 to the clubhouse in my my mom's complex or whatever. i sorted and only picked out appropriate stuff for older people.
i brought them all down to garage and then they'll be picked up. just my DVD's mind you. my blurays and whatever else i may get in future they'll bury me with them, but all those DVD's were just worthless. they were inferior (which i know Blu's will be soon, if not already). i even put The Abyss Special Edition DVD in the other day and it just looked like crap compared to the clarity of blus and especially digital streaming stuff. that is where it all lies in streaming and whatever else, but imo DVD's are just obsolete.
so gone they will go and i really am not thinking another thought about them (except this little rant of course ). i didn't use them, so bye bye.
i just see the magnitude of my collection and even my thousands of blurays nicely sorted in drawers in my closet and some overlapping on shelves above give me pause. so much money, so much hard work in acquiring (some at least) and now i couldn't care less.
hopefully, they'll find a better home, but for now i am just glad they are out and going to be gone by tonight.
so ever feel so overwhelmed or even ashamed that your collection grew so large and have you done anything about it?
#2
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,454
Likes: 0
re: Are you ever ashamed of or overwhelmed by your media collection?
of course i kept a few, some collections: Sopranos, West Wing, Six Feet Under, Greatest American Hero, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, couple others, but that's it. i just couldn't part even though they are all streaming in much better quality.
#3
DVD Talk Special Edition
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Vancouver, BC, Canada
Posts: 1,554
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
re: Are you ever ashamed of or overwhelmed by your media collection?
I wouldn't say I'm "ashamed" but the volume of DVDs I still have is not something I voluntarily share with others. Every time I want to cut-back, I always stop myself.
I still have a lot of titles in both DVD and Blu-ray because the packaging presentation and artwork of the DVD is often so much nicer than the Blu-ray. Take for instance the Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) Platinum Edition on DVD is amazing - a 2-disc set in a nice cardboard fold-out Digi-pak with a metal embossed plate (yeah, kinda useless but...) and an envelope with extra printed materials all housed in a beautifully printed cardboard slipcover.
The Blu-ray equivalent? A one-sided paper trap sheet in a standard Blu-ray case. The audio/visual presentation is better of course but I think I only watched each version once in the last 15 years.
The other reason I keep the DVD is that sometimes the Blu-ray goes out-of-print and starts selling for a hefty price. For so-so titles that I have in both formats, I'd rather flog the Blu-ray for top dollar and keep the DVD.
#5
DVD Talk Reviewer & TOAT Winner
re: Are you ever ashamed of or overwhelmed by your media collection?
Never! I may be a bit nuts for having so much, but have zero regrets other than regular DVDs looking like ass on current equipment. As I am out of shelf space I do need to cut down, and the main thing I am stopping is regular DVDs even if they're just $1. Unless it's an absolute must-have, I won't buy it anymore. Trying to do the same for Blu-Rays as well at least until I finally move and have more room for them.
#6
DVD Talk Hero
re: Are you ever ashamed of or overwhelmed by your media collection?
Never! I may be a bit nuts for having so much, but have zero regrets other than regular DVDs looking like ass on current equipment. As I am out of shelf space I do need to cut down, and the main thing I am stopping is regular DVDs even if they're just $1. Unless it's an absolute must-have, I won't buy it anymore. Trying to do the same for Blu-Rays as well at least until I finally move and have more room for them.
Does their place look like yours? If not, then they have nothing to be ashamed of.
#7
Senior Member
Join Date: Oct 2008
Posts: 786
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
re: Are you ever ashamed of or overwhelmed by your media collection?
At once point I thought I was. I recently passed 11,000 different titles and I thought geesh this is too much and I thought about the money i've spent over the years. But it's my hobby and I actually do watch them and I watch something I've never seen each day. So even though its going to take me awhile and I have room for them all I'm not ashamed anymore to have a hobby I enjoy. My wife loves movies as much as I do too so that helps alot
#9
DVD Talk Legend
re: Are you ever ashamed of or overwhelmed by your media collection?
No, but like some others I feel theres titles Ive bought that I could have done without so I could focus more on what I really wanted. The parts of my collection that Ive made the effort to collect and find are the ones Im more proud of, collector-wise and the rest Im working on downsizing.
#10
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,454
Likes: 0
re: Are you ever ashamed of or overwhelmed by your media collection?
Now that I think about it maybe ashamed wasn’t the right word. Maybe just amazed at quantity and how those dvds are really useless to me and barely thinking twice about letting go. Barely that is. Little bit of me crushed, but very little. Don’t get me wrong, I am proud of what I do have now and loved collecting those DVDs, but just in retrospect, I think it could have been used for different things. No one in my own family even understands. 2 friends of mine who are also movie fans understand, but I only share rarely...
#11
re: Are you ever ashamed of or overwhelmed by your media collection?
IMH, movies have finite consumability. Sooner or later, even your most beloved movies will be hard to watch if you watch them too much. As people age, it could become easy to let go of all that stuff, realizing it doesn't matter all that much. I can always rent Star Wars when I'm 80, if I want to watch it again.
#13
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jun 2003
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Posts: 17,007
Likes: 0
Received 12 Likes on 10 Posts
re: Are you ever ashamed of or overwhelmed by your media collection?
"Shame" isn't quite the right word, but I did consolidate a huge amount of my single Blu-rays and DVDs into folders and threw out the boxes/cases they came in. I still have collector's sets in their original boxes and have kept my entire Criterion collection and 4K releases in their boxes, but that's it. I've also stopped buying DVDs and Blu-rays almost altogether - going with the digital versions if I really want something. I only buy Blu-ray now if it's a collector's edition of something I really want (like the recent Big Trouble in Little China release by Shout!).
#14
DVD Talk Special Edition
re: Are you ever ashamed of or overwhelmed by your media collection?
My ex wife tried to make me feel shameful about it, but it didn’t work. She used it as leverage in the divorce which did work however.
#15
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 22,782
Likes: 0
Received 16 Likes on 9 Posts
re: Are you ever ashamed of or overwhelmed by your media collection?
We occasionally have parties, and sometimes young people in their twenties come to them. I sometimes imagine that they smirk to each other when they see my CDs and DVDs, having the same attitude I did at their age when I saw something that was hopelessly old-fashioned.
#16
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
re: Are you ever ashamed of or overwhelmed by your media collection?
I love my collection but sometimes I look at as symbolic of my isolation and loneliness.
#17
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 12,572
Likes: 0
Received 6 Likes on 5 Posts
re: Are you ever ashamed of or overwhelmed by your media collection?
These days I don't have much of a collection to be ashamed of - as it's pretty small.
#18
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Re: Are you ever ashamed of or overwhelmed by your media collection?
Last year, I did a pass to see how many DVDs I could get rid of without a second thought. (I've done this a few times, but never to this extent.) Although I did put hundreds in bins to sell/trade/give away -- which I still haven't done -- I wound up "keeping" quite a lot more than I assumed. It's definitely heavy on TV-on-DVD (Kids in the Hall, MST3K, Buffy, Angel, Masters of the Universe) and concert stuff (particularly Devo, Weird Al, and They Might Be Giants). I'm still dragging my feet on investing in a real storage solution, but whenever I figure out what capacity there actually is, I'm sure I'll have to make some tough decisions.
