DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

Are you ever influenced by purchases in the "last Blu-ray you bought" thread?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.
View Poll Results: Are you ever influenced by purchases in the "last Blu-ray you bought" thread?
Yes.
1
50.00%
No.
0
0%
Other (please specify...)
1
50.00%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll

Are you ever influenced by purchases in the "last Blu-ray you bought" thread?

   
Old 03-02-20, 12:33 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,787
Likes: 0
Received 18 Likes on 18 Posts
Are you ever influenced by purchases in the "last Blu-ray you bought" thread?
last Blu-ray you bought?

I am, of course, always curious as to what other people get. sometimes i see them, look into them a bit, if i never heard of, and get if it seems like something i would enjoy. i have almost never had a bad blind buy (or so i know of as of yet since i have a lot of unwatched).

so do you ever look at another members last bought and decide to get?
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-20, 12:34 PM
  #2  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,787
Likes: 0
Received 18 Likes on 18 Posts
Re: Are you ever influenced by purchases in the "last Blu-ray you bought" thread?
just recently, i got Standoff at Sparrow Creek bc i saw in that thread mentioned a couple times. looked into it and thought it would be for me. Runaway on Blu-ray is another. of course, i got the wrong one, but Blu-ray nonetheless...
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-20, 12:46 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Why So Blu?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 31,140
Received 20 Likes on 19 Posts
Re: Are you ever influenced by purchases in the "last Blu-ray you bought" thread?
Sometimes.
Why So Blu? is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-20, 12:57 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 13,965
Likes: 0
Received 23 Likes on 22 Posts
Re: Are you ever influenced by purchases in the "last Blu-ray you bought" thread?
I forgot about that thread. Thought that was only reserved for Oldboy.
E Unit is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-20, 01:06 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 19,406
Received 41 Likes on 40 Posts
Re: Are you ever influenced by purchases in the "last Blu-ray you bought" thread?
Once in a while Ill see something I either didnt know about or forgot about, so yeah I guess Ill say sometimes.
Mike86 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk
View Next Unread
DC Animated Universe Films

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.