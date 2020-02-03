View Poll Results: Are you ever influenced by purchases in the "last Blu-ray you bought" thread?
Are you ever influenced by purchases in the "last Blu-ray you bought" thread?
Are you ever influenced by purchases in the "last Blu-ray you bought" thread?
last Blu-ray you bought?
I am, of course, always curious as to what other people get. sometimes i see them, look into them a bit, if i never heard of, and get if it seems like something i would enjoy. i have almost never had a bad blind buy (or so i know of as of yet since i have a lot of unwatched).
so do you ever look at another members last bought and decide to get?
I am, of course, always curious as to what other people get. sometimes i see them, look into them a bit, if i never heard of, and get if it seems like something i would enjoy. i have almost never had a bad blind buy (or so i know of as of yet since i have a lot of unwatched).

so do you ever look at another members last bought and decide to get?
so do you ever look at another members last bought and decide to get?
Re: Are you ever influenced by purchases in the "last Blu-ray you bought" thread?
just recently, i got Standoff at Sparrow Creek bc i saw in that thread mentioned a couple times. looked into it and thought it would be for me. Runaway on Blu-ray is another. of course, i got the wrong one, but Blu-ray nonetheless...
Re: Are you ever influenced by purchases in the "last Blu-ray you bought" thread?
I forgot about that thread. Thought that was only reserved for Oldboy.
Re: Are you ever influenced by purchases in the "last Blu-ray you bought" thread?
Once in a while Ill see something I either didnt know about or forgot about, so yeah I guess Ill say sometimes.
