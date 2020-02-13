Besides movies what's available on 4k blu-ray?
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Besides movies what's available on 4k blu-ray?
Any plan's to expand the genre because having just movies seems somewhat limited?
Also how much has the weekly release of new 4k's increased over the years?
Also how much has the weekly release of new 4k's increased over the years?
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 13,902
Likes: 0
Received 16 Likes on 15 Posts
Re: Besides movies what's available on 4k blu-ray?
Documentaries mostly, and less than a handful of live music concerts (2 I think).
Have no idea what the weekly release schedules are like for this format. But I still buy them on a fairly regular basis.
Have no idea what the weekly release schedules are like for this format. But I still buy them on a fairly regular basis.
#3
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Re: Besides movies what's available on 4k blu-ray?
Coincidentally, I came here to post about Eagle Rock listing their first UHD title: the INXS concert film Live Baby Live. There are a handful of other concert films, mostly outside of the U.S.
There are a fair number of IMAX documentaries as well.
On the TV-in-4K tip, its overwhelmingly Warner/HBO (Game of Thrones, Westworld, Castle Rock) and Stranger Things.
Its definitely a new release-centric format, though there does seem to be a lack of interest in certain genres and styles of film. Horror is generally ignored, comedies are hit-or-miss, and prestige cinema has always been undersupported and getting worse. Its baffling that Little Women is bypassing 4K in particular. (One of the few films to gross $100m+ domestically and skip past the format.)
Catalog titles from the major studios are slowing down, and the only reasons the numbers look as okay-ish as they do is because of Disney playing catch-up with Marvel, Pixar, and most of their own recent animated titles. But at least some of the other players are experimenting (Kino Lorber, Synapse, Vinegar Syndrome, Well Go, RLJE, Shout Factory).
There are a fair number of IMAX documentaries as well.
On the TV-in-4K tip, its overwhelmingly Warner/HBO (Game of Thrones, Westworld, Castle Rock) and Stranger Things.
Its definitely a new release-centric format, though there does seem to be a lack of interest in certain genres and styles of film. Horror is generally ignored, comedies are hit-or-miss, and prestige cinema has always been undersupported and getting worse. Its baffling that Little Women is bypassing 4K in particular. (One of the few films to gross $100m+ domestically and skip past the format.)
Catalog titles from the major studios are slowing down, and the only reasons the numbers look as okay-ish as they do is because of Disney playing catch-up with Marvel, Pixar, and most of their own recent animated titles. But at least some of the other players are experimenting (Kino Lorber, Synapse, Vinegar Syndrome, Well Go, RLJE, Shout Factory).
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off