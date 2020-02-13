Re: Besides movies what's available on 4k blu-ray?

Coincidentally, I came here to post about Eagle Rock listing their first UHD title: the INXS concert film Live Baby Live. There are a handful of other concert films, mostly outside of the U.S.



There are a fair number of IMAX documentaries as well.



On the TV-in-4K tip, its overwhelmingly Warner/HBO (Game of Thrones, Westworld, Castle Rock) and Stranger Things.



Its definitely a new release-centric format, though there does seem to be a lack of interest in certain genres and styles of film. Horror is generally ignored, comedies are hit-or-miss, and prestige cinema has always been undersupported and getting worse. Its baffling that Little Women is bypassing 4K in particular. (One of the few films to gross $100m+ domestically and skip past the format.)



Catalog titles from the major studios are slowing down, and the only reasons the numbers look as okay-ish as they do is because of Disney playing catch-up with Marvel, Pixar, and most of their own recent animated titles. But at least some of the other players are experimenting (Kino Lorber, Synapse, Vinegar Syndrome, Well Go, RLJE, Shout Factory).

