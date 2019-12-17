Terminator: Dark Fate -- 4K UHD and BD -- January 28, 2020
Terminator: Dark Fate -- 4K UHD and BD -- January 28, 2020
Amazon actually has the artwork. It's the theatrical poster:
https://collider.com/terminator-dark...onus-features/
Dark Fate arrives on Digital on January 14, 2020 before landing on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 28, and the home video releases come with some bonus features that go behind the scenes of making a Terminator film, including deleted scenes, VFX breakdowns and featurettes. Interestingly (and frustratingly for those of us who still prefer physical media,) you can only get the director commentary (with editor Julian Clarke) on select digital platforms.
BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD COMBO, BLU-RAY COMBO & DIGITAL*
· Deleted and Extended Scenes
· A Legend Reforged
· World Builders
· Dam Busters: The Final Showdown
· VFX Breakdown: The Dragonfly
ONLY AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL*
· Creating a New Threat
· Future Tech
· Previz Sequences
· Deleted scenes introduction and commentary by Tim Miller
The TERMINATOR: DARK FATE DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.
https://collider.com/terminator-dark...onus-features/
Dark Fate arrives on Digital on January 14, 2020 before landing on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 28, and the home video releases come with some bonus features that go behind the scenes of making a Terminator film, including deleted scenes, VFX breakdowns and featurettes. Interestingly (and frustratingly for those of us who still prefer physical media,) you can only get the director commentary (with editor Julian Clarke) on select digital platforms.
BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD COMBO, BLU-RAY COMBO & DIGITAL*
· Deleted and Extended Scenes
· A Legend Reforged
· World Builders
· Dam Busters: The Final Showdown
· VFX Breakdown: The Dragonfly
ONLY AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL*
· Creating a New Threat
· Future Tech
· Previz Sequences
-
- Factory Fight
- Air Battle to Humvee Falling
- Humvee Dam
· Deleted scenes introduction and commentary by Tim Miller
The TERMINATOR: DARK FATE DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.
Best Buy 4K Steelbook
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/searchp...=960&keys=keys
Best Buy 4K Steelbook
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/searchp...=960&keys=keys
But yeah it sucks that it's not on the disc like what happened with Shazam.
Genisys had a 2 1/2 hour making of documentary (a bunch of featurettes) I don't think this one will come anywhere close to that.
I wonder if the commentary is pre- or post-release, because I've heard Tim Miller was NOT happy with Cameron's input. That said, I guess the version that got made is more or less what Miller wanted, so maybe it would have been better if Cameron had demanded certain things.
