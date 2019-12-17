DVD Talk Forum

Terminator: Dark Fate -- 4K UHD and BD -- January 28, 2020

   
12-17-19, 03:16 PM
Terminator: Dark Fate -- 4K UHD and BD -- January 28, 2020
Amazon actually has the artwork. It's the theatrical poster:




https://collider.com/terminator-dark...onus-features/


Dark Fate arrives on Digital on January 14, 2020 before landing on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 28, and the home video releases come with some bonus features that go behind the scenes of making a Terminator film, including deleted scenes, VFX breakdowns and featurettes. Interestingly (and frustratingly for those of us who still prefer physical media,) you can only get the director commentary (with editor Julian Clarke) on select digital platforms.
BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD COMBO, BLU-RAY COMBO & DIGITAL*

· Deleted and Extended Scenes

· A Legend Reforged

· World Builders

· Dam Busters: The Final Showdown

· VFX Breakdown: The Dragonfly



ONLY AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL*

· Creating a New Threat

· Future Tech

· Previz Sequences
    • Factory Fight
    • Air Battle to Humvee Falling
    • Humvee Dam
Commentary by director Tim Miller and editor Julian Clarke

· Deleted scenes introduction and commentary by Tim Miller

The TERMINATOR: DARK FATE DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.
12-17-19, 03:58 PM
Re: Terminator: Dark Fate -- 4K UHD and BD -- January 28, 2020
Best Buy 4K Steelbook
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/searchp...=960&keys=keys


12-17-19, 04:53 PM
Re: Terminator: Dark Fate -- 4K UHD and BD -- January 28, 2020
This already feels like a $7.96 Black Friday promo item at Walmart.
12-17-19, 10:40 PM
Re: Terminator: Dark Fate -- 4K UHD and BD -- January 28, 2020
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
not anymore, new cover and not exclusive



12-17-19, 10:41 PM
Re: Terminator: Dark Fate -- 4K UHD and BD -- January 28, 2020
Commentary and exclusive features on Digital only
12-17-19, 10:46 PM
Re: Terminator: Dark Fate -- 4K UHD and BD -- January 28, 2020
Originally Posted by gerrythedon View Post
Commentary and exclusive features on Digital only
Not a biggie. Just keep the digital code and redeem it and you have your commentary.

But yeah it sucks that it's not on the disc like what happened with Shazam.


Genisys had a 2 1/2 hour making of documentary (a bunch of featurettes) I don't think this one will come anywhere close to that.
12-17-19, 11:52 PM
Re: Terminator: Dark Fate -- 4K UHD and BD -- January 28, 2020
Originally Posted by gerrythedon View Post
not anymore, new cover and not exclusive

That is super weird right? It changed today. Like the Sarah Conner one a lot more.
12-18-19, 07:26 AM
Re: Terminator: Dark Fate -- 4K UHD and BD -- January 28, 2020
I wonder if the commentary is pre- or post-release, because I've heard Tim Miller was NOT happy with Cameron's input. That said, I guess the version that got made is more or less what Miller wanted, so maybe it would have been better if Cameron had demanded certain things.
