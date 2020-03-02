Angel Heart 4K

I was considering ordering the "Angel Heart"4K disc from Amazon UK. However, as I read comments on another message board, it seems like there's been some problems with this disc (and some other Studio Canal discs) playing on Samsung players (another brand was mentioned as well). At this point it seems like I'd be rolling the dice (I'm not too keen on dealing with Customer Service outside the US). Anybody have this disc? Thoughts?