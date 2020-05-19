DVD Talk Forum

Danger: Diabolik - Scream Factory, 5/19/20

Danger: Diabolik - Scream Factory, 5/19/20

   
I know, I know: I should've posted this in the Scream Factory thread. At least for my money, anyway, this news is so exciting that it shouldn't share the spotlight. No details about extras or anything quite yet.
Wow, I can finally retire that ancient Paramount DVD. Great news!
