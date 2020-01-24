DVD Talk Forum

HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

What UHD movies that also have special features in UHD?
Just wondering because just about everything I have bought so far has the special features on blu ray discs?
Re: What UHD movies that also have special features in UHD?
Very few, like a handful if that. Most just add the special features disc from a previous release into the UHD set. They don't remaster them for 4k or anything like that.
