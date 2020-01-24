What UHD movies that also have special features in UHD?
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
What UHD movies that also have special features in UHD?
Just wondering because just about everything I have bought so far has the special features on blu ray discs?
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 13,804
Likes: 0
Received 5 Likes on 4 Posts
Re: What UHD movies that also have special features in UHD?
Very few, like a handful if that. Most just add the special features disc from a previous release into the UHD set. They don't remaster them for 4k or anything like that.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off