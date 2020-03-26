DVD Talk Forum

Dr. Who and the Daleks / Daleks Invasion Earth 2150 A.D. - 7/7/20

HD Talk

Dr. Who and the Daleks / Daleks Invasion Earth 2150 A.D. - 7/7/20

   
03-26-20, 10:07 AM
Dr. Who and the Daleks / Daleks Invasion Earth 2150 A.D. - 7/7/20
03-26-20, 12:45 PM
re: Dr. Who and the Daleks / Daleks Invasion Earth 2150 A.D. - 7/7/20
Woah!
I used to see that DVD all the time before and never grabbed it, now it's expensive.

Also,
Spoiler:
since that finale, it could be considered canon again

03-27-20, 12:00 PM
re: Dr. Who and the Daleks / Daleks Invasion Earth 2150 A.D. - 7/7/20
George A. Romero's DAWN OF THE DEAD -- 4K UHD (Theatrical, Cannes, Argento cuts) coming from Second Sight

