Universal and Warner merging home video distribution operations

   
Universal and Warner merging home video distribution operations
From Media Play News:

Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. on Jan. 15 announced plans to merge their physical distribution businesses.On the domestic front, the two studios are establishing a joint venture to market and distribute Blu-ray Discs, DVDs and 4K Ultra HD discs in the United States and Canada.

The new unit, which still must be approved by the U.S. Justice Department, is expected to officially launch early in 2021. It will combine the existing domestic disc businesses of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE) and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, and be headed by current UPHE President Eddie Cunningham.
I'm not sure what the impact of this on folks like us would be. It's "just" distribution, so presumably the remastering of movies and authoring of discs wouldn't change. This is just for physical releases; digital is unaffected.
Re: Universal and Warner merging home video distribution operations
Probably nothing will happen at the consumer level.

I suspect it is to minimize their leverage from sinking faster and faster down the toilet, with giants like amazon and walmart.

Once that leverage is gone, they lose completely.
