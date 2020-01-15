Universal and Warner merging home video distribution operations

Quote:

Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. on Jan. 15 announced plans to merge their physical distribution businesses.On the domestic front, the two studios are establishing a joint venture to market and distribute Blu-ray Discs, DVDs and 4K Ultra HD discs in the United States and Canada.



The new unit, which still must be approved by the U.S. Justice Department, is expected to officially launch early in 2021. It will combine the existing domestic disc businesses of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE) and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, and be headed by current UPHE President Eddie Cunningham.