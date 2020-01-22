Frozen II -- 4K UHD and BD -- 2/25/20

Quote:

DISNEY

FROZEN II

Bonus Features (may vary by retailer)

 Laugh along with the cast of Frozen 2 as they record their lines, sing their songs and have fun in the recording booth. Deleted Scenes  Check out a few scenes that never made the final cut. Intro  Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck offer a glimpse into their filmmaking process with scenes that didnt make the final cut. Prologue  A battle rages between Arendelle and the Northuldra while a mysterious figure challenges King Agnarr. Secret Room  A secret room reveals even more of Anna and Elsas past, including a shocking revelation about their mother. Elsas Dream  Annas playful glimpse into Elsas dream takes a dark turn. Hard Nokks  Kristoff reveals his true feelings about life in Arendelle when the Nokk wont take no for an answer. A Place of Our Own  Elsa uses her magic to relieve Annas lingering doubts about their parents faith in her.

Frozen 2 Cast and Crew

Product Specifications

Frozen 2 will be packaged several ways to ensure families get the most out of their at-home viewing experience. The film will first be made available on Digital in 4K Ultra HD, HD and SD offerings on Feb 11 with two extra bonus exclusives. Additionally, a Digital bundle, which includes both Frozen and Frozen 2, will be made available for purchase in 4K Ultra HD, HD and SD. Physical copies of the film will be available on Feb. 25 as a 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital Code), a Multi-Screen Edition (Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Code) and a single DVD.Additionally, all-new toys inspired by the films finale featuring Queen Anna and Elsa the Snow Queen will hit retail shelves on February 22 timed to the in-home release.Kristen Bell (The Good Place, Veronica Mars), Idina Menzel (Broadways Rent and Wicked, Uncut Gems), Josh Gad (Broadways The Book of Mormon, Little Monsters) and Jonathan Groff (Broadways Spring Awakening and Hamilton, Mindhunter) return to Arendelle as the voices of Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff, respectively. Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, Mildred Pierce, The Wrestler) joins the cast as Queen Iduna, Anna and Elsas mother, and Sterling K. Brown (Waves, Black Panther, This Is Us,) portrays Lieutenant Destin Mattias. The film is directed by Chris Buck (Frozen, Tarzan, Surfs Up) and Jennifer Lee (Walt Disney Animation Studios chief creative officer, writer/director Frozen, writer Frozen Broadway, screenwriter A Wrinkle in Time). Lee also wrote the screenplay. The film is produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, The Princess and the Frog) and executive produced by Byron Howard (Zootopia). Songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen film/Broadway, Off-Broadways In Transit) and Robert Lopez (Frozen film/Broadway, Broadways The Book of Mormon) wrote seven all-new original songs for the film, and Christophe Beck, who scored Frozen, composed the score.= 4K UHD, HD, SDPhysical = 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (4K UHD+Blu-ray Feature+ +Digital Code), Multi-Screen Edition (Blu-ray Feature+DVD+Digital Code) & DVDApproximately 103 minutesPG in U.S.2.39:1= English Dolby Atmos, Spanish, French 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus, English 2.0Descriptive Audio= English 7.1 DTS-HDMA, Spanish & French 5.1 Dolby Digital, English 2.0 Descriptive Audio= English, Spanish & French 5.1 Dolby Digital, English 2.0 Descriptive Audio= English Dolby Atmos (some platforms), English 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, Latin Spanish 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, English 2.0 Descriptive Audio 2.0 (some platforms)= English 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, Latin Spanish 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 (some platforms)= English SDH, Spanish & French= English SDH, Spanish & French= English SDH, Spanish & FrenchEnglish SDH, French, Latin Spanish (some platforms)English (DVD & Digital)