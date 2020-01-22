DVD Talk Forum

Frozen II -- 4K UHD and BD -- 2/25/20

   
Frozen II -- 4K UHD and BD -- 2/25/20






DISNEY

FROZEN II

The No. 1 Animated Feature Film of All Time
Disneys Frozen 2
Arrives Home on Digital Feb. 11 and on Blu-ray Feb. 25

Bonus features include a sing-along version of the film plus exclusive content,
including outtakes, deleted scenes and songs, and much more!
Frozen 2 will be packaged several ways to ensure families get the most out of their at-home viewing experience. The film will first be made available on Digital in 4K Ultra HD, HD and SD offerings on Feb 11 with two extra bonus exclusives. Additionally, a Digital bundle, which includes both Frozen and Frozen 2, will be made available for purchase in 4K Ultra HD, HD and SD. Physical copies of the film will be available on Feb. 25 as a 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital Code), a Multi-Screen Edition (Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Code) and a single DVD.

Additionally, all-new toys inspired by the films finale featuring Queen Anna and Elsa the Snow Queen will hit retail shelves on February 22 timed to the in-home release.
Bonus Features (may vary by retailer)

Blu-ray & Digital:
  • Sing-Along Version of the Movie  Sing along with your favorite songs as you watch the movie.
  • Song Selection  Jump to your favorite musical moments, with on-screen lyrics. Songs include Oscar®-nominated Into The Unknown, All Is Found, Some Things Never Change, When I Am Older, Lost in the Woods, Show Yourself, and The Next Right Thing
  • Outtakes  Laugh along with the cast of Frozen 2 as they record their lines, sing their songs and have fun in the recording booth.
  • Deleted Scenes  Check out a few scenes that never made the final cut.
    • Intro  Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck offer a glimpse into their filmmaking process with scenes that didnt make the final cut.
    • Prologue  A battle rages between Arendelle and the Northuldra while a mysterious figure challenges King Agnarr.
    • Secret Room  A secret room reveals even more of Anna and Elsas past, including a shocking revelation about their mother.
    • Elsas Dream  Annas playful glimpse into Elsas dream takes a dark turn.
    • Hard Nokks  Kristoff reveals his true feelings about life in Arendelle when the Nokk wont take no for an answer.
    • A Place of Our Own  Elsa uses her magic to relieve Annas lingering doubts about their parents faith in her.
  • Deleted Songs  When it comes to Frozen 2, there can never be too much music. Hear some of the songs that got cut from the final film.
    • Intro  Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck revel in the chance to share a few songs that didnt make it into the final film.
    • Home  Anna savors every moment as she wanders through this kingdom she calls home.
    • I Wanna Get This Right  Kristoff wants everything to be perfect before he proposes, leaving Anna to wonder, Will it ever be just right?
  • The Spirits of Frozen 2  Cast and crew explore the Scandinavian and Nordic mythology that inspired the spirits inhabiting the enchanted forest of Frozen 2.
  • Did You Know???  Olaf asks us the question Did You Know as we discover Frozen 2 fun facts, Easter eggs and tidbits about the making of the film.
  • Scoring a Sequel  Composer Christophe Beck combines a 91-piece orchestra with 30 choral voices to create the compelling score for Frozen 2.
  • Gale Tests  They say you cant see the wind. Only its effects. Filmmakers give it a shot while creating the playful wind spirit, Gale.
    • Gale Test  A young girl and boy play tag in this fully animated effort to give personality to something thats invisible.
    • Hand-Drawn Gale Test  A hand-drawn test to bring the precocious wind spirit to life.
  • Multi-Language Reel
    • Into the Unknown in 29 Languages  Hear Elsas soaring call to adventure in 29 different languages
  • Music Videos  Weezer and Panic! at the Disco lend their voices to a few of the soaring melodies from Frozen 2.
    • Into the Unkown (Panic! at the Disco version)  Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie stars in their version of Into The Unknown from Frozen 2.
    • Lost in the Woods (Weezer version)  Weezer puts their spin on Kristoffs epic ballad, Lost In the Woods.
Digital Exclusives:
  • Meet the Lopezes  Meet the award-winning husband-and-wife team behind the incredible songs from Frozen and Frozen 2.
  • Deleted Song Unmeltable Me  An animatic version of Olafs celebratory song about his newfound freedom.
Frozen 2 Cast and Crew
Kristen Bell (The Good Place, Veronica Mars), Idina Menzel (Broadways Rent and Wicked, Uncut Gems), Josh Gad (Broadways The Book of Mormon, Little Monsters) and Jonathan Groff (Broadways Spring Awakening and Hamilton, Mindhunter) return to Arendelle as the voices of Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff, respectively. Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, Mildred Pierce, The Wrestler) joins the cast as Queen Iduna, Anna and Elsas mother, and Sterling K. Brown (Waves, Black Panther, This Is Us,) portrays Lieutenant Destin Mattias. The film is directed by Chris Buck (Frozen, Tarzan, Surfs Up) and Jennifer Lee (Walt Disney Animation Studios chief creative officer, writer/director Frozen, writer Frozen Broadway, screenwriter A Wrinkle in Time). Lee also wrote the screenplay. The film is produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, The Princess and the Frog) and executive produced by Byron Howard (Zootopia). Songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen film/Broadway, Off-Broadways In Transit) and Robert Lopez (Frozen film/Broadway, Broadways The Book of Mormon) wrote seven all-new original songs for the film, and Christophe Beck, who scored Frozen, composed the score.

Product Specifications
Product SKUs: Digital = 4K UHD, HD, SD
Physical = 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (4K UHD+Blu-ray Feature+ +Digital Code), Multi-Screen Edition (Blu-ray Feature+DVD+Digital Code) & DVD
Feature Run Time: Approximately 103 minutes
Rating: PG in U.S.
Aspect Ratio: 2.39:1
Audio: 4K UHD Blu-ray = English Dolby Atmos, Spanish, French 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus, English 2.0
Descriptive Audio
Blu-ray = English 7.1 DTS-HDMA, Spanish & French 5.1 Dolby Digital, English 2.0 Descriptive Audio
DVD = English, Spanish & French 5.1 Dolby Digital, English 2.0 Descriptive Audio
UHD Digital = English Dolby Atmos (some platforms), English 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, Latin Spanish 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, English 2.0 Descriptive Audio 2.0 (some platforms)
HD Digital = English 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, Latin Spanish 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 (some platforms)
Subtitles: 4K UHD Blu-ray = English SDH, Spanish & French
Blu-ray = English SDH, Spanish & French
DVD = English SDH, Spanish & French
Digital: English SDH, French, Latin Spanish (some platforms)
Closed Captions: English (DVD & Digital)

My guess is that hits Disney + around May. Usually it will hit the streaming service 90+ days after the physical media release.
Reply
Re: Frozen II -- 4K UHD and BD -- 2/25/20
My kids had just basically moved on from Frozen....and then this one came out. They're totally into it again.
Reply
Re: Frozen II -- 4K UHD and BD -- 2/25/20
already got the UK 3D preordered. have the first, so why not...
Reply
Re: Frozen II -- 4K UHD and BD -- 2/25/20
Originally Posted by OldBoy View Post
already got the UK 3D preordered. have the first, so why not...
Because the first one was a good movie and the second one was not.

Oh, was that a rhetorical question? Sorry!
Reply
