Frozen II -- 4K UHD and BD -- 2/25/20
DISNEY
FROZEN IIThe No. 1 Animated Feature Film of All Time
Disneys Frozen 2
Arrives Home on Digital Feb. 11 and on Blu-ray Feb. 25
Bonus features include a sing-along version of the film plus exclusive content,
including outtakes, deleted scenes and songs, and much more!
Frozen 2 will be packaged several ways to ensure families get the most out of their at-home viewing experience. The film will first be made available on Digital in 4K Ultra HD, HD and SD offerings on Feb 11 with two extra bonus exclusives. Additionally, a Digital bundle, which includes both Frozen and Frozen 2, will be made available for purchase in 4K Ultra HD, HD and SD. Physical copies of the film will be available on Feb. 25 as a 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital Code), a Multi-Screen Edition (Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Code) and a single DVD.
Additionally, all-new toys inspired by the films finale featuring Queen Anna and Elsa the Snow Queen will hit retail shelves on February 22 timed to the in-home release.
Bonus Features (may vary by retailer)
Blu-ray & Digital:
- Sing-Along Version of the Movie Sing along with your favorite songs as you watch the movie.
- Song Selection Jump to your favorite musical moments, with on-screen lyrics. Songs include Oscar®-nominated Into The Unknown, All Is Found, Some Things Never Change, When I Am Older, Lost in the Woods, Show Yourself, and The Next Right Thing
- Outtakes Laugh along with the cast of Frozen 2 as they record their lines, sing their songs and have fun in the recording booth.
- Deleted Scenes Check out a few scenes that never made the final cut.
- Intro Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck offer a glimpse into their filmmaking process with scenes that didnt make the final cut.
- Prologue A battle rages between Arendelle and the Northuldra while a mysterious figure challenges King Agnarr.
- Secret Room A secret room reveals even more of Anna and Elsas past, including a shocking revelation about their mother.
- Elsas Dream Annas playful glimpse into Elsas dream takes a dark turn.
- Hard Nokks Kristoff reveals his true feelings about life in Arendelle when the Nokk wont take no for an answer.
- A Place of Our Own Elsa uses her magic to relieve Annas lingering doubts about their parents faith in her.
- Deleted Songs When it comes to Frozen 2, there can never be too much music. Hear some of the songs that got cut from the final film.
- Intro Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck revel in the chance to share a few songs that didnt make it into the final film.
- Home Anna savors every moment as she wanders through this kingdom she calls home.
- I Wanna Get This Right Kristoff wants everything to be perfect before he proposes, leaving Anna to wonder, Will it ever be just right?
- The Spirits of Frozen 2 Cast and crew explore the Scandinavian and Nordic mythology that inspired the spirits inhabiting the enchanted forest of Frozen 2.
- Did You Know??? Olaf asks us the question Did You Know as we discover Frozen 2 fun facts, Easter eggs and tidbits about the making of the film.
- Scoring a Sequel Composer Christophe Beck combines a 91-piece orchestra with 30 choral voices to create the compelling score for Frozen 2.
- Gale Tests They say you cant see the wind. Only its effects. Filmmakers give it a shot while creating the playful wind spirit, Gale.
- Gale Test A young girl and boy play tag in this fully animated effort to give personality to something thats invisible.
- Hand-Drawn Gale Test A hand-drawn test to bring the precocious wind spirit to life.
- Multi-Language Reel
- Into the Unknown in 29 Languages Hear Elsas soaring call to adventure in 29 different languages
- Music Videos Weezer and Panic! at the Disco lend their voices to a few of the soaring melodies from Frozen 2.
- Into the Unkown (Panic! at the Disco version) Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie stars in their version of Into The Unknown from Frozen 2.
- Lost in the Woods (Weezer version) Weezer puts their spin on Kristoffs epic ballad, Lost In the Woods.
- Meet the Lopezes Meet the award-winning husband-and-wife team behind the incredible songs from Frozen and Frozen 2.
- Deleted Song Unmeltable Me An animatic version of Olafs celebratory song about his newfound freedom.
Kristen Bell (The Good Place, Veronica Mars), Idina Menzel (Broadways Rent and Wicked, Uncut Gems), Josh Gad (Broadways The Book of Mormon, Little Monsters) and Jonathan Groff (Broadways Spring Awakening and Hamilton, Mindhunter) return to Arendelle as the voices of Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff, respectively. Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, Mildred Pierce, The Wrestler) joins the cast as Queen Iduna, Anna and Elsas mother, and Sterling K. Brown (Waves, Black Panther, This Is Us,) portrays Lieutenant Destin Mattias. The film is directed by Chris Buck (Frozen, Tarzan, Surfs Up) and Jennifer Lee (Walt Disney Animation Studios chief creative officer, writer/director Frozen, writer Frozen Broadway, screenwriter A Wrinkle in Time). Lee also wrote the screenplay. The film is produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, The Princess and the Frog) and executive produced by Byron Howard (Zootopia). Songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen film/Broadway, Off-Broadways In Transit) and Robert Lopez (Frozen film/Broadway, Broadways The Book of Mormon) wrote seven all-new original songs for the film, and Christophe Beck, who scored Frozen, composed the score.
Product Specifications
Product SKUs: Digital = 4K UHD, HD, SD
Physical = 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (4K UHD+Blu-ray Feature+ +Digital Code), Multi-Screen Edition (Blu-ray Feature+DVD+Digital Code) & DVD
Feature Run Time: Approximately 103 minutes
Rating: PG in U.S.
Aspect Ratio: 2.39:1
Audio: 4K UHD Blu-ray = English Dolby Atmos, Spanish, French 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus, English 2.0
Descriptive Audio
Blu-ray = English 7.1 DTS-HDMA, Spanish & French 5.1 Dolby Digital, English 2.0 Descriptive Audio
DVD = English, Spanish & French 5.1 Dolby Digital, English 2.0 Descriptive Audio
UHD Digital = English Dolby Atmos (some platforms), English 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, Latin Spanish 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, English 2.0 Descriptive Audio 2.0 (some platforms)
HD Digital = English 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, Latin Spanish 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 (some platforms)
Subtitles: 4K UHD Blu-ray = English SDH, Spanish & French
Blu-ray = English SDH, Spanish & French
DVD = English SDH, Spanish & French
Digital: English SDH, French, Latin Spanish (some platforms)
Closed Captions: English (DVD & Digital)
My guess is that hits Disney + around May. Usually it will hit the streaming service 90+ days after the physical media release.
