Midway -- 4K UHD & BD -- 2/18/19

MIDWAY
True Heroes Fly in to Homes on Digital on February 4 and on
4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, & DVD on February 18 from Lionsgate®
4K Ultra HD to Include Dolby VisionTM and Dolby Atmos®
SANTA MONICA, CA (January 6, 2020) Epic blockbuster filmmaker Roland Emmerich (Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow) directs an all-star ensemble cast when Midway arrives on Digital February 4 and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital), Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD, and On Demand February 18 from Lionsgate. An intimate portrayal of historic actual events written by Wes Tooke, Midway stars Ed Skrein (Deadpool, Alita: Battle Angel, If Beale Street Could Talk), Golden Globe® nominee Patrick Wilson (2016, Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, TVs Fargo), Luke Evans (Dracula Untold, Beauty and the Beast, Fast & Furious 6, Anna), Golden Globe® nominee Aaron Eckhart (2007, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, Thank You for Smoking), Golden Globe® nominee Nick Jonas (2018, Best Original Song Motion Picture, Ferdinand), Golden Globe® winner Darren Criss (2019, Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television, TVs The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story), with Golden Globe® nominee Mandy Moore (2017, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, TVs This Is Us), with Golden Globe® nominee Dennis Quaid (2011, Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, TVs The Special Relationship), and Oscar® nominee Woody Harrelson (2017, Actor in a Supporting Role, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri). A story about heroes you need to know, Midway features fully realized characters, incredible special effects, and gorgeous cinematography.
Midway centers on the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy which marked a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theater during WWII. The film, based on the real-life events of this heroic feat, tells the story of the leaders and soldiers who used their instincts, fortitude, and bravery to overcome the odds.Directed by Roland Emmerich.
Take home Midway and immerse yourself in history with multiple featurettes, including We Met at Midway: Two Survivors Remember and Joe Rochefort: Breaking the Japanese Code, which focus on real-life Midway decorated flyers sharing their story of survival and the enigmatic genius Joseph Rochefort, whose team broke the Japanese naval code essential to winning the battle. Experience four times the resolution of full HD with the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, which includes Dolby Vision, bringing entertainment to life through ultra-vivid picture quality. When compared to a standard picture, Dolby Vision can deliver spectacular colors never before seen on a screen, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. Additionally, the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack features Dolby Atmos, which will transport viewers from an ordinary moment into an extraordinary experience with moving audio that flows all around them. Fans will feel like theyre inside the action as the sounds of people, places, things, and music come alive with breathtaking realism and move throughout the space.
The Midway 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $42.99, $39.99, and $29.95, respectively.
4K UHD / BLU-RAY / DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES
- Audio Commentary by Roland Emmerich
- Getting It Right: The Making of Midway Featurette
- The Men of Midway Featurette
- Roland Emmerich: Man on a Mission Featurette
- Turning Point: The Legacy of Midway Featurette
- Joe Rochefort: Breaking the Japanese Code Featurette
- We Met at Midway: Two Survivors Remember Featurette
- Theatrical Trailer
DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES
- Audio Commentary by Roland Emmerich
- Getting It Right: The Making of Midway Featurette
- The Men of Midway Featurette
- Theatrical Trailer
I saw this in theatres. While I wasn't crazy about the characters, the battle sequences were spectacular and probably some of the best I've seen for a WW 2 movie. I'll probably get it for that alone.
