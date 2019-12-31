DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

Determining compatibility between blu-ray player and discs

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

Determining compatibility between blu-ray player and discs

   
Old 12-31-19, 12:09 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: New England
Posts: 354
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Determining compatibility between blu-ray player and discs
I have an older blu-ray player that still works great with my TV. Only problem is that many new blu-ray discs I buy won't play on it, even though my older blu-ray discs still play fine. If I buy less recent releases, it's hit or miss whether the disc will play or not. The firmware of the player is updated to the latest version released by the manufacturer (Sony).


My assumption is the problem is due to the AACS consortium at some point no longer including the decryption keys for my Sony player in the MKB (Media Key Block) included on the discs. In trying to bring some order to acquiring new blu-ray discs, my questions are these:


1. Is there a way to find out which version of MKB started excluding my blu-ray player/firmware combination?


2. Is there a way to identify the MKB version of a blu-ray title before purchase? after purchase?
gcbma is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk
View Next Unread
The Godfather Blu-Ray box sets - Which do you have and what's the differences?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.