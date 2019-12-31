Determining compatibility between blu-ray player and discs

I have an older blu-ray player that still works great with my TV. Only problem is that many new blu-ray discs I buy won't play on it, even though my older blu-ray discs still play fine. If I buy less recent releases, it's hit or miss whether the disc will play or not. The firmware of the player is updated to the latest version released by the manufacturer (Sony).





My assumption is the problem is due to the AACS consortium at some point no longer including the decryption keys for my Sony player in the MKB (Media Key Block) included on the discs. In trying to bring some order to acquiring new blu-ray discs, my questions are these:





1. Is there a way to find out which version of MKB started excluding my blu-ray player/firmware combination?





2. Is there a way to identify the MKB version of a blu-ray title before purchase? after purchase?