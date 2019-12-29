The Godfather Blu-Ray box sets - Which do you have and what's the differences?
The Godfather Blu-Ray box sets - Which do you have and what's the differences?
I have The Godfather on DVD box set and was thinking about upgrading it to Blu-Ray.
There appears to be 3 versions currently on the market.
The middle one is the oldest one from 2008
The other 2 appear to be 2019 releases.
Seriously, I would love to know the main differences between the 3? Is it the transfer? I would assume the bonus material is pretty much the same. Which one would you recommend for an upgrade? The cheapest one right now is the Corleone Legacy edition, but I don't know what makes it really different.
Honestly, I’d hold off and wait for the 4K release. It’s certainly been talked about recently in articles and other forums. I have that second set with the black cover. I can’t be certain, but I believe that first one has identical content as the black cover one. And the white cover one has an additional extra. Someone else can hopefully confirm.
