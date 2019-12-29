Re: The Godfather Blu-Ray box sets - Which do you have and what's the differences?

Honestly, I’d hold off and wait for the 4K release. It’s certainly been talked about recently in articles and other forums. I have that second set with the black cover. I can’t be certain, but I believe that first one has identical content as the black cover one. And the white cover one has an additional extra. Someone else can hopefully confirm.